Pictures | Tue Apr 21, 2015 | 3:05am BST

Boston Marathon

Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Ejegayehu Dibaba of Ethiopia leads the pack at the start. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Caroline Rotich of Kenya lies on the pavement after beating Marae Dibaba (top) of Ethiopia to win the women's division of the Boston Marathon April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Wellesley College students cheer on the runners. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Caroline Rotich of Kenya breaks the tape just ahead of Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia to win. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Runners in the first wave cross the start line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Tatyana McFadden (L) celebrates with Bill Richard (R), father of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, and Martin's brother Henry (C), after McFadden won the women's wheelchair division of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Phoebe Vanscoy-Giessler wears a sign reading "Stick with Me! I'm Gonna Finish in the Top 30 (Thousand)" after crossing the finish line of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Chandler Rainey reacts after crossing the finish line at the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Hon Kau Cheuk of Hong Kong gets high fives from spectators as he approaches the finish line of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A spectator holds a sign reading "Run Like the Wind and Rain" near the finish line of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A runner crosses the final mile line on Commonwealth Avenue during the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Tatyana McFadden gets a hug from Bill Martin, father of Boston Marathon bombing victim Richard Martin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Caroline Rotich of Kenya and Ejegayehu Dibaba of Ethiopia sprint to the finish. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Runners cross the finish line of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Runners make their way down the course in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (left) and Caroline Rotich of Kenya celebrate winning the men's and women's divisions. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Spectators greet runners as they start the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Tatyana McFadden, winner of the women's wheelchair division reaches out to Carlos Arredondo, of Boston. Arredondo is known for saving a man's life during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Police officers stand on duty as runners pass by in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Desiree Davila Linden of the United States runs near the finish line. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Elite men runners cross the start line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Marathon participant Christopher Snedecor of Somerville, Massachusetts, goes through security as he arrives at the Boston Commons to board buses to bring him to the starting line. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Elite women runners cross the start line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
The third wave of runners crosses the start line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Shalane Flanagan of the United States runs near the finish line. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Marathon participants Gerry Miller (left) of Calgary, Canada, along with Richard Webster of Boston arrive at the Boston Commons before the start of the race. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Spectators gather near the start line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A child with an umbrella passes by a window painted with "Boston" near the start line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Ernst van Dyk of South Africa crosses the start line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A Boston police officer walks towards the finish line before the start of the marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
