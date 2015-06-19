Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 19, 2015 | 5:30pm BST

Bradford: Where an ISIS story began

Muslim women walk through a park in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Three sisters from Bradford took their nine children to Syria this week, bewildering some of their neighbours but shining an unwelcome light on this area of northern Britain which has been described as a "breeding ground for jihadis". REUTERS/Phil Noble

Muslim women walk through a park in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Three sisters from Bradford took their nine children to Syria this week, bewildering some of their neighbours but shining an unwelcome light on this area of northern Britain which...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslim women walk through a park in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Three sisters from Bradford took their nine children to Syria this week, bewildering some of their neighbours but shining an unwelcome light on this area of northern Britain which has been described as a "breeding ground for jihadis". REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 7
A man reads a local newspaper with a front page story about three sisters and their nine children who have gone missing after going on a pilgrimmage to Saudi Arabia, in Bradford, northern England, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A man reads a local newspaper with a front page story about three sisters and their nine children who have gone missing after going on a pilgrimmage to Saudi Arabia, in Bradford, northern England, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A man reads a local newspaper with a front page story about three sisters and their nine children who have gone missing after going on a pilgrimmage to Saudi Arabia, in Bradford, northern England, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
2 / 7
A woman walks with a child along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Authorities say more than 700 Britons - men and women, some teenagers, some well-educated - have been lured to fight in Syria and Iraq, most to join the group Islamic State. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A woman walks with a child along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Authorities say more than 700 Britons - men and women, some teenagers, some well-educated - have been lured to fight in Syria and Iraq, most to join the group Islamic State....more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A woman walks with a child along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Authorities say more than 700 Britons - men and women, some teenagers, some well-educated - have been lured to fight in Syria and Iraq, most to join the group Islamic State. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 7
A woman uses a smart phone to photograph members of the Yorkshire Regiment as they parade in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Stories of recruits traveling to Iraq and Syria open politically sensitive questions about whether Britain is doing enough to integrate minorities, especially in poor northern cities with a history of racial strife. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A woman uses a smart phone to photograph members of the Yorkshire Regiment as they parade in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Stories of recruits traveling to Iraq and Syria open politically sensitive questions about whether Britain is doing enough...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A woman uses a smart phone to photograph members of the Yorkshire Regiment as they parade in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Stories of recruits traveling to Iraq and Syria open politically sensitive questions about whether Britain is doing enough to integrate minorities, especially in poor northern cities with a history of racial strife. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 7
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a house in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Nearly a quarter of Bradford's estimated 526,400 population are Muslim and the area has England's largest proportion of people of Pakistani heritage. Like many northern towns and cities it has struggled economically in recent years with the unemployment rate above the regional and national average. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Graffiti is seen on the wall of a house in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Nearly a quarter of Bradford's estimated 526,400 population are Muslim and the area has England's largest proportion of people of Pakistani heritage. Like many northern...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a house in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Nearly a quarter of Bradford's estimated 526,400 population are Muslim and the area has England's largest proportion of people of Pakistani heritage. Like many northern towns and cities it has struggled economically in recent years with the unemployment rate above the regional and national average. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 7
A woman walks along a terraced road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A woman walks along a terraced road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A woman walks along a terraced road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 7
A Muslim woman pushes a pram along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Muslim woman pushes a pram along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A Muslim woman pushes a pram along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Volcano spews lava and ash

Volcano spews lava and ash

Next Slideshows

Volcano spews lava and ash

Volcano spews lava and ash

Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.

19 Jun 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

18 Jun 2015
Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 51st Paris Air Show.

18 Jun 2015
Migrant corridor

Migrant corridor

Tens of thousands of migrants make their way into Europe after entering through the Balkans from the Middle East and Africa.

18 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures