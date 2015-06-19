Bradford: Where an ISIS story began
Muslim women walk through a park in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Three sisters from Bradford took their nine children to Syria this week, bewildering some of their neighbours but shining an unwelcome light on this area of northern Britain which...more
A man reads a local newspaper with a front page story about three sisters and their nine children who have gone missing after going on a pilgrimmage to Saudi Arabia, in Bradford, northern England, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A woman walks with a child along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Authorities say more than 700 Britons - men and women, some teenagers, some well-educated - have been lured to fight in Syria and Iraq, most to join the group Islamic State....more
A woman uses a smart phone to photograph members of the Yorkshire Regiment as they parade in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Stories of recruits traveling to Iraq and Syria open politically sensitive questions about whether Britain is doing enough...more
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a house in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Nearly a quarter of Bradford's estimated 526,400 population are Muslim and the area has England's largest proportion of people of Pakistani heritage. Like many northern...more
A woman walks along a terraced road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Muslim woman pushes a pram along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
