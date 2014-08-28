Brangelina get married
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive for a special Maleficent Costume Display at Kensington Palace in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan theater in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress and Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt, look at photographs of victims of violence at the 'End Sexual Violence in Conflict' summit in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lefteris...more
An aerial view of the 17th-century Chateau Miraval, the $60 million estate which is owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is seen in the village of Correns, southern France, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children Knox (2nd R), Vivienne (3rd L) and Pax (L) at Haneda international airport in Tokyo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and son Maddox arrive at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Hollywood November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Angelina Jolie kisses Brad Pitt as she is announced recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California November 16, 2013....more
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive for the premiere of the film World War Z in Berlin June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose at the Japan premiere of his movie "World War Z" in Tokyo July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Angelina Jolie poses with Brad Pitt as they arrive for the world premiere of his film World War Z in London June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the screening of the movie 'In the Land of Blood and Honey' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie depart at the end of the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Japan premiere of Pitt's film "Moneyball" in Tokyo November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt clap their hands on the final night of the 17th Sarajevo film festival July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life", by director Terrence Malick, in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the premiere of the movie "Salt" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Inglourious Basterds" by director Quentin Tarantino at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. From L-R: Pax, Knox Leon (carried by Pitt), Maddox (obscured), Zahara, Vivienne Marcheline (carried by Jolie) and Shiloh. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive together at the 14th annual Critics' Choice awards in Santa Monica, California January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Hector Mata
Cast member Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the screening of the film "The Exchange" by U.S. director Clint Eastwood at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt kiss at their table during the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brad Pitt carries adopted son Maddox as Angelina Jolie carries adopted daughter Zahara during their stroll outside their hotel in Mumbai November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
