Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2015 | 9:05pm GMT

Brazil dam burst from above

Debris is pictured in Bento Rodigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A cupboard is pictured in debris in Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Firefighters try to rescue a horse in the debris in Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
The banks of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Debris is pictured in the Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Mud is pictured near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Debris is pictured in Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
General view of mud near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Mud is pictured near to Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Mud is pictured near to the Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A general view of Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
General view from above of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A general view of the work site of a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd that burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
General view of mud near Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
