Brazil fans weep
Fans of Brazil react while watching the semi-final against Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fans of Brazil react while watching the semi-final against Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Brazilian fan reacts. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazil fans watch their team play Germany. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fan of Brazil reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Fans of Brazil react. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Brazilian fan cries. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Germany fan consoles a Brazil fan. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fans of Brazil react after their loss to Germany. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A fan of Brazil reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Brazil fan covers his face after the team's loss. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Brazilian fans react to their team's loss. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil fans react at half-time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan holds a mask of Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Brazilian fan cries. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil fans react at half-time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan rolls up a mask of Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Brazil fan walks in the rain after watching the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil fans walk in the rain after watching the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Brazil fan sits dejected on the beach after the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Brazilian boy fan cries next to his father as they watch. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazil fan wearing a mask depicting Neymar sits in the stands at the end of the match. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A Brazil fan cries as she watches. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
