Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 9, 2014 | 4:05pm BST

Brazil fans weep

Fans of Brazil react while watching the semi-final against Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Fans of Brazil react while watching the semi-final against Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Fans of Brazil react while watching the semi-final against Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 29
Fans of Brazil react while watching the semi-final against Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Fans of Brazil react while watching the semi-final against Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Fans of Brazil react while watching the semi-final against Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 29
A Brazilian fan reacts. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Brazilian fan reacts. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazilian fan reacts. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 29
Brazil fans watch their team play Germany. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Brazil fans watch their team play Germany. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Brazil fans watch their team play Germany. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 29
A fan of Brazil reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A fan of Brazil reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A fan of Brazil reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 29
A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
6 / 29
Fans of Brazil react. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Fans of Brazil react. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Fans of Brazil react. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
7 / 29
A Brazilian fan cries. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Brazilian fan cries. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazilian fan cries. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 29
A Germany fan consoles a Brazil fan. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Germany fan consoles a Brazil fan. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Germany fan consoles a Brazil fan. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 29
Fans of Brazil react after their loss to Germany. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Fans of Brazil react after their loss to Germany. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Fans of Brazil react after their loss to Germany. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
10 / 29
A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
11 / 29
A fan of Brazil reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A fan of Brazil reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A fan of Brazil reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 29
A Brazil fan covers his face after the team's loss. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A Brazil fan covers his face after the team's loss. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazil fan covers his face after the team's loss. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
13 / 29
Brazilian fans react to their team's loss. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Brazilian fans react to their team's loss. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Brazilian fans react to their team's loss. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 29
Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 29
Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 29
Brazil fans react at half-time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Brazil fans react at half-time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Brazil fans react at half-time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 29
A fan holds a mask of Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A fan holds a mask of Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A fan holds a mask of Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
18 / 29
A Brazilian fan cries. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Brazilian fan cries. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazilian fan cries. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
19 / 29
Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Brazil fans react. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 29
Brazil fans react at half-time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Brazil fans react at half-time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Brazil fans react at half-time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 29
A fan rolls up a mask of Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A fan rolls up a mask of Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A fan rolls up a mask of Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
22 / 29
A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazil fan reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
23 / 29
A Brazil fan walks in the rain after watching the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Brazil fan walks in the rain after watching the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazil fan walks in the rain after watching the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 29
Brazil fans walk in the rain after watching the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Brazil fans walk in the rain after watching the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Brazil fans walk in the rain after watching the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
25 / 29
A Brazil fan sits dejected on the beach after the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A Brazil fan sits dejected on the beach after the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazil fan sits dejected on the beach after the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
26 / 29
A Brazilian boy fan cries next to his father as they watch. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Brazilian boy fan cries next to his father as they watch. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazilian boy fan cries next to his father as they watch. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
27 / 29
A Brazil fan wearing a mask depicting Neymar sits in the stands at the end of the match. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A Brazil fan wearing a mask depicting Neymar sits in the stands at the end of the match. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazil fan wearing a mask depicting Neymar sits in the stands at the end of the match. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
28 / 29
A Brazil fan cries as she watches. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazil fan cries as she watches. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Brazil fan cries as she watches. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan

Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan

Next Slideshows

Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan

Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan

A strong typhoon brings torrential rain and high winds to Japan's southwestern islands.

08 Jul 2014
Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

An earthquake shook the border between Guatemala and Mexico damaging dozens of buildings and triggering landslides.

08 Jul 2014
Ukraine takes back Slaviansk

Ukraine takes back Slaviansk

Ukraine recaptures the eastern city of Slaviansk from pro-Russian fighters.

07 Jul 2014
Game on at Wimbledon

Game on at Wimbledon

The giants of tennis come out to play on the grassy courts of the All England Club.

06 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures