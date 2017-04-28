Brazil on strike
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator reacts as she shows an injury from a rubber bullet during clashes with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro....more
A demonstrator is detained by riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads: "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A riot police officer fires tear gas towards demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators prepare a barricade to clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People try to invade a shopping passage during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system, in downtown Fortaleza. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Children stand near a barricade on Dutra road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Sao Jose dos Campos. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. The writing reads, "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo...more
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade on BR-116 road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Eldorado do Sul. REUTERS/Edison Vara
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throws a wooden table onto a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during the general strike in Sao...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) try open the front door of a vacant building during an occupation of an empty building in the early hours of a general strike, in the center of Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) gestures in front of a burning barricade during a general strike in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Firefighters arrive to control a burning barricade on BR-116 road in the early hours of a general strike in Eldorado do Sul. REUTERS/Edison Vara
A woman walks past a sign that reads "Strike" in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is seen in front of a burning barricade during the general strike in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throw wooden tables onto a burning barricade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man crosses an empty freeway in Rio de Janeiro's port area blocked by demonstrators during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) shout slogans as they try open the front door of a vacant building in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot police clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a general strike. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.