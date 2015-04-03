Brazil refinery ablaze

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. Eighty firefighters were battling a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo near Brazil's port of Santos, Latin...more

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. Eighty firefighters were battling a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo near Brazil's port of Santos, Latin America's largest. The company said there had been no victims from the fire and it was too early to say what had caused it. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close