Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Apr 3, 2015 | 6:25pm BST

Brazil refinery ablaze

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. Eighty firefighters were battling a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo near Brazil's port of Santos, Latin America's largest. The company said there had been no victims from the fire and it was too early to say what had caused it. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. Eighty firefighters were battling a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo near Brazil's port of Santos, Latin...more

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. Eighty firefighters were battling a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo near Brazil's port of Santos, Latin America's largest. The company said there had been no victims from the fire and it was too early to say what had caused it. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 14
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
2 / 14
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 14
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
4 / 14
Smoke rises from fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Smoke rises from fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Smoke rises from fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
5 / 14
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
6 / 14
A woman holds her baby as they look at smoke billowing from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman holds her baby as they look at smoke billowing from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A woman holds her baby as they look at smoke billowing from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 14
Firefighters stand in front of a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Firefighters stand in front of a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Firefighters stand in front of a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 14
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
9 / 14
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
10 / 14
A man and his daughter look at a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man and his daughter look at a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A man and his daughter look at a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 14
Smoke rises from fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Smoke rises from fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Smoke rises from fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
12 / 14
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
13 / 14
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Inside Iran's nuclear talks

Inside Iran's nuclear talks

Next Slideshows

Inside Iran's nuclear talks

Inside Iran's nuclear talks

Behind the scenes of marathon negotiations between Iran and world powers in Switzerland.

02 Apr 2015
Who is al Shabaab?

Who is al Shabaab?

Examining the militant Somali Islamist group.

02 Apr 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

02 Apr 2015
Tikrit after ISIS

Tikrit after ISIS

Iraq claims victory over Islamic State insurgents after a month-long battle for the city.

02 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures