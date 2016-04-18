Edition:
Mon Apr 18, 2016

Brazilian leader loses impeachment vote

Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Demonstrators look on at a big screen showing a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against her at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Opponents of President Dilma Rousseff celebrate after the Lower House of Congress voted to proceed with her impeachment in Porto Alegre. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A supporter of President Dilma Rousseff reacts while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress voting over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators celebrate a vote for the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as they watch the session of Brazil's Lower House on a big screen in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators burn an image of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as they celebrate her losing an impeachment vote in the lower house of Congress in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A congressman argues next to President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (seated, speaking through microphone) during a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Member of the Lower House of Congress, Bruno Araujo (C) celebrates with fellow congressmen after his vote in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff was enough to confirm the process, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Demonstrators react as they look on at a big screen showing a session to review the request for President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator reacts as she watches a televised vote for the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff held by the lower house of Congress, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer reacts as he watches the televised voting in the Lower House of Congress over the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, at his Jaburu Palace official residence in Brasilia. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Brazilian congressmen Siba Machado (center R, red tie) of the ruling Workers Party, and Vitor Valim (center L) struggle while arguing during the debate leading up to the vote on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Nilson Bastian, Brazil's Lower House of Congress

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Brazilian comedian and member of the Lower House of Congress, Tiririca, is congratuled after voting in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
People walk in front of a sign that reads: "Impeachment" in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A Brazilian in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff watches the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (C, speaking through microphone) addresses the audience as others raise a banner reading "Cunha out," during a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Supporters of President Dilma Rousseff react as they attend the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress voting over her impeachment in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Opponents of President Dilma Rousseff celebrate after the Lower House of Congress voted to proceed with her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A member of Brazil's Lower House of Congress is congratulated after voicing his vote over the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Congressmen, who either support or oppose the impeachment, demonstrate before a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Demonstrators react as they look on at big screen showing a session to review the request for President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator reacts as she watches a televised vote for the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff held by the lower house of Congress, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator with the words painted on his head which reads "Dilma out", celebrates a vote for the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as they watch the session of Brazil's Lower House on a big screen in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Opponents of President Dilma Rousseff celebrate after the Lower House of Congress voted to proceed with her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Supporters of President Dilma Rousseff watch in a public park the live transmission of the debate in the Lower House of Congress over the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Congressmen, who support or oppose the impeachment, argue during a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia. The sign reads "Bye Dear." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Congressmen, who support or oppose the impeachment, argue during a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A youth holds a banner which reads "Dilma out" during a protest against Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A boat with a banner which reads "Dilma out" navigates near the Copacabana beach in protest against Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A mask depicting Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is seen on the floor, after the lower house of Congress voted to proceed with the impeachment of Rousseff, during a protest against her in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff rides her bicycle accompanied by bodyguards near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff rides her bicycle accompanied by bodyguards near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
