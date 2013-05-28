Brazilian Navy's preparation
A Brazilian Navy member ejects spent cartridges while shooting rubber bullets during an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27,...more
A Brazilian Navy member ejects spent cartridges while shooting rubber bullets during an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more
Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more
Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more
A combination photo shows a balloon, representing the head of a terrorist is shot by members of the Brazilian Navy acting as snipers, during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA...more
A combination photo shows a balloon, representing the head of a terrorist is shot by members of the Brazilian Navy acting as snipers, during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A member of the Brazilian Navy takes on the role of a sniper during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013....more
Members of the Brazilian Navy take on the role of snipers during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013....more
Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more
A member of the Brazilian Navy takes part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more
Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more
Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of a exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
