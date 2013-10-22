Brazilian oil sale protests
An anti-government demonstrator wears a mask in front of the Petrobras' headquarters, Brazilian state-run energy company, during a protest against the auction for the Libra offshore oilfield, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. Brazil geared up to...more
An anti-government demonstrator wears a mask in front of the Petrobras' headquarters, Brazilian state-run energy company, during a protest against the auction for the Libra offshore oilfield, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. Brazil geared up to sell production rights to Libra, its largest-ever oil discovery, in a landmark auction that sparked widespread nationalist protests even though most of the world's premier energy companies opted to stay away. Petrobras teamed up with European oil majors and Chinese rivals on Monday to buy the country's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price, a disappointing outcome for a sale that was supposed to launch Brazil as a petroleum power. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Police officers guard the front of the Petrobras' headquarters, Brazilian state-run energy company, during a protest against the auction for the Libra offshore oilfield, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Police officers guard the front of the Petrobras' headquarters, Brazilian state-run energy company, during a protest against the auction for the Libra offshore oilfield, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A photographer runs next to a burning public bath during clashes between demonstrators and National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio...more
A photographer runs next to a burning public bath during clashes between demonstrators and National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
National Force soldiers fire rubber bullets during clashes with demonstrators near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
National Force soldiers fire rubber bullets during clashes with demonstrators near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator clashes with National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator clashes with National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Demonstrators carry a wounded member of their crowd during clashes with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013....more
Demonstrators carry a wounded member of their crowd during clashes with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
National Force soldiers fire teargas during clashes with demonstrators near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
National Force soldiers fire teargas during clashes with demonstrators near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Demonstrators clash with National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Demonstrators clash with National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Demonstrators are pictured through a National Force soldier's shield on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators are pictured through a National Force soldier's shield on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
National Force soldiers patrol on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
National Force soldiers patrol on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators run during clashes with National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Demonstrators run during clashes with National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A National Force soldier fires teargas during clashes with demonstrators near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A National Force soldier fires teargas during clashes with demonstrators near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Demonstrators react during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators react during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators react after being shot by rubber bullets during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013....more
Demonstrators react after being shot by rubber bullets during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators fall to the ground after being shot with rubber bullets during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro...more
Demonstrators fall to the ground after being shot with rubber bullets during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators carry a wounded member of their crowd during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013....more
Demonstrators carry a wounded member of their crowd during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators react after being shot by rubber bullets during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013....more
Demonstrators react after being shot by rubber bullets during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Most Twitter followers
Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?
Taliban attack in Kabul
The Taliban attack a convoy of foreign vehicles in Kabul, the first major incident in the Afghan capital since July.
Typhoon hits Japan
A typhoon kills 17 people in Japan, most on an offshore island, but largely sparing the capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The child jockeys of camel racing
Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.