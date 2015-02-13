Brazil's drought from above
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. Brazil's worst drought in 80...more
An aerial view of the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Trash floats on top of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. According to local media, the Billings dam supplies 1.6 million people in the Greater ABC region of Greater Sao Paulo and the state government wants to...more
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows cows on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Machines from SABESP (bottom R), a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas, work next to pumps from the Jaguari dam station, which provides water to the SABESP...more
Boats from SABESP (top R), a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas, work next to pumps from the Jaguari dam station, which provides water to the SABESP systems,...more
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
