Brazil's smallest indigenous reserve
Guarani Indian children play in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian pregnant woman washes a set of kitchen pots and pans as she looks at her daughter in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. More than 700 Guarani Indians live in three villages in the Jaragua district...more
Guarani Indian boys play with a ball in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 1287 acres (521 hectares) of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest...more
A Guarani Indian boy walks towards school in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. Members of the Guarani community have now established a new village outside the demarcation and are being threatened with an eviction...more
A Guarani Indian woman smokes a pipe in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Guarani Indian children look from a window of their house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian boy plays with a kite in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Guarani Indian boys take a bath in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Guarani Indian children stand at the entrance of their house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian girl washes her foot in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Guarani Indian Maria Rita, 100, sits in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Guarani Indian boys stand in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian woman fills a pot with water as her daughter (R) looks on in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Guarani Indian man looks from a window of his house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
