Brazil's trucking lifeline

A truck (C) drives past two others stuck on highway BR-364, beside a cotton farm, in Alto Garcas, Mato Grosso state, September 17, 2012. With its rail and river networks underdeveloped, Brazil depends heavily on trucking to move its valuable commodities to port. But traffic bottlenecks, backlogs at port, bureaucracy, and high fuel and labor costs amount to a handicap for the country in its ambitions as a global breadbasket. REUTERS/Nacho Doce