Breeding bulls
An artificial insemination center is seen through an artwork in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. The center exports cattle semen to more than 52 countries worldwide. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian bull keeper, Johannes, walks with a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Artificial vaginas are seen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz takes sperm from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Bull keepers Johannes, Peter, Wolfgang and Josef (L - R) look through a door at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz poses with a portion of sperm taken from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian bull keeper Johannes looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz shows fresh diluted semen of breeding bull Wille at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian lab worker Georg refills a semen container with liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Portions of semen, labeled with bulls' names, are seen in a container full of liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell in Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian lab worker Lambert checks fresh bull semen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
