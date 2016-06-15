Edition:
United Kingdom

Brexit battle on the Thames

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

The crew stands on the deck of a boat forming part of flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
The crew stands on the deck of a boat forming part of flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Remain campaigners in an inflatable dinghy try to disrupt a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up to Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Remain campaigners in an inflatable dinghy try to disrupt a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up to Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, smiles from one of the boats in a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails towards Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, smiles from one of the boats in a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails towards Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People wave balloons and and flags as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sail up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People wave balloons and and flags as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sail up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A Vote Leave campaign bus is driven past Remain campaigners hanging a large banner from Werstminster Bridge as they try to disrupt a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up to Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A Vote Leave campaign bus is driven past Remain campaigners hanging a large banner from Werstminster Bridge as they try to disrupt a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up to Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails under Westminster Bridge towards Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails under Westminster Bridge towards Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Remain campaigners in dinghies try to disrupt a demonstration by a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Remain campaigners in dinghies try to disrupt a demonstration by a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A boat forming part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A boat forming part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A pro-Remain inflatable dinghy sails in front of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails under Tower Bridge on its way up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A pro-Remain inflatable dinghy sails in front of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails under Tower Bridge on its way up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Remain campaigners in dinghies try to disrupt a demonstration by a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Remain campaigners in dinghies try to disrupt a demonstration by a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People wave balloons and and flags as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sail up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People wave balloons and and flags as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sail up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A pro-Remain inflatable dinghy sails in front of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A pro-Remain inflatable dinghy sails in front of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Pro-Remain campaingers sail an inflatable dinghy past a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as they move up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Pro-Remain campaingers sail an inflatable dinghy past a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as they move up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 20

Brexit battle on the Thames

Brexit battle on the Thames Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Rainbow lights for Orlando

Rainbow lights for Orlando
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »