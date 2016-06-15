Brexit battle on the Thames
Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The crew stands on the deck of a boat forming part of flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Remain campaigners in an inflatable dinghy try to disrupt a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up to Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, smiles from one of the boats in a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails towards Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People wave balloons and and flags as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sail up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Vote Leave campaign bus is driven past Remain campaigners hanging a large banner from Werstminster Bridge as they try to disrupt a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up to Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Remain campaigners in dinghies try to disrupt a demonstration by a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A pro-Remain inflatable dinghy sails in front of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails under Tower Bridge on its way up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Remain campaigners in dinghies try to disrupt a demonstration by a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
