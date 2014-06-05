Bring Back Our Girls
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Bitrus Ruth, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, speaks during a news conference on the girls in Lagos June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Hauwa Nkaki, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, cries as she reacts during a news conference on the girls in Lagos June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Obiageli Ezekwesili, former World Bank vice president for Africa, addresses a #BringBackOurGirls meeting at Maitama park in Abuja May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Students from Midreshet Shalhevet High School for Girls protest outside the Nigerian consulate, to show support for Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by militant group Boko Haram, in New York May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A poster with the Twitter campaign hashtag #BringBackOurGirls is seen during a prayer vigil showing support for Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by militant group Boko Haram, outside the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A protester addresses the "Bring Back Our Girls" protest group as they march to the presidential villa to deliver a protest letter to Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, calling for the release of the Nigerian schoolgirls in Chibok who...more
Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, holds up a sign referring to the kidnapped Chibok secondary schoolgirls, while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014....more
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A student who escaped when Boko Haram rebels stormed a school and abducted schoolgirls, identifies her schoolmates from a video released by the Islamist rebel group at the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno State May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester addresses a sit-in rally about the abducted schoolgirls, at the Unity Fountain in Abuja May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People hold candles during an interfaith vigil in Lagos, praying for the release of abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in the remote village of Chibok, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Nigerians take part in a protest demanding for the release of secondary school girls abducted from the remote village of Chibok, in Asokoro, Abuja May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A student wears red ribbons to express solidarity with the roughly 200 Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by Islamist rebel group Boko Haram from the remote area of Chibok, as she does math exercises at the Regent Secondary School in Abuja, Nigeria May...more
Nigerians take part in a protest demanding for the release of secondary school girls abducted from the remote village of Chibok, in Asokoro, Abuja May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A student wears a red ribbon to express solidarity with the abducted Nigerian schoolgirls from the remote area of Chibok, as he does a math exercise at the Regent Secondary School in Abuja, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People hold candles during an interfaith vigil praying for the release of abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in the remote village of Chibok, in Lagos May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Women react during a protest demanding security forces search harder for 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, outside Nigeria's parliament in Abuja April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nigerians take part in a protest at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/ Olivia Harris
People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A protestor holds a sign as she demonstrates against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/ Olivia Harris
A man shouts "Bring back our girls," ahead of a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls outside the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A Nigerian woman is comforted by a man as they take part in a protest at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A sign is seen pinned to a tree during a demonstration against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Activists pause during a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in front of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A man sells pins during a prayer vigil outside the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A man holds a sign during a vigil in Washington May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Activists shout slogans and hold signs during a protest along a road in Lagos May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Protesters hold signs during a march in front of the Nigerian Embassy in Washington May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Former French first ladies Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (2ndL) and Valerie Trierweiler (R) stand with politicians and entertainment artists behind a banner which reads, "Leaders, bring back our girls", during a demonstration near the Eiffel Tower in Paris,...more
