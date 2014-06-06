Bringing D-Day to life

U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel (2ndL), 91 years old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, gestures as he speaks about his D-Day...more

U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel (2ndL), 91 years old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, gestures as he speaks about his D-Day experience to history enthusiasts as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

