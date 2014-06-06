Bringing D-Day to life
Vintage U.S. Army vehicles are driven by history enthusiasts past the remains of Mulberry harbor on the former D-Day landing zone of Gold Beach in Asnelles June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
History enthusiasts wearing World War Two U.S. military uniforms re-enact a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Viervill-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts from the Seaforth Highlanders of Holland march along the former Canadian D-Day landing zone of Juno Beach at Bernieres sur Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A history enthusiast wearing a U.S. military uniform re-enacts a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts wearing U.S. military uniforms are reflected in the water as they re-enact a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An history enthusiast takes a picture of U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain aircrafts as they fly over the city of Carentan, on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A history enthusiast wearing a U.S. military uniform re-enacts a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A dog sits near a history enthusiast wearing a U.S. military uniform during a re-enactment of D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville sur Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts wearing U.S. military uniforms re-enact a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville sur Mer, on the coast of Normandy June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts wearing U.S. military uniforms re-enact a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An history enthusiast, wearing a U.S. World War Two uniform rides a vintage motorbike in the streets in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An history enthusiast, wearing a U.S. World War Two uniform collects sand from Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts, wearing U.S. World War Two uniforms, pose for a souvenir picture in the center of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Two history enthusiasts, wearing US World War uniforms, stand on the water's edge on the beach in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel (2ndL), 91 years old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, gestures as he speaks about his D-Day...more
An American flag waves from the back of a jeep as a history enthusiast drives on the road near Omaha beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French President Francois Hollande speaks with Theo Breton, a 19-year-old history enthusiast wearing a U.S. World War Two uniform in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts, wearing U.S. World War Two uniforms, gather near a jeep in the center of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A history enthusiast sits in a jeep as he watches a Boeing Bell V-22 Osprey take-off in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Theo Breton, a 19-year-old history enthusiast, wearing a U.S. World War uniform, walks on the road to Arromanches, on the Normandy coast June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People take souvenir pictures of a British World War II veteran (C Rear) in the center of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
History enthusiasts, dressed in U.S. World War Two uniforms sit on a stone wall as a command car passes on a road near Omaha Beach, on the Normandy coast in Vierville-sur-Mer, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
