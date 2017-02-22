Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 22, 2017 | 7:11pm GMT

Brit Awards red carpet

Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 31
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 31
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 31
Heloise Letissier. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Heloise Letissier. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Heloise Letissier. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 31
Anne-Marie. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Anne-Marie. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Anne-Marie. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 31
Abbey Clancy. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Abbey Clancy. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Abbey Clancy. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 31
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 31
Wiley. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Wiley. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Wiley. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 31
Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 31
Model Charlotte Wiggins. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Model Charlotte Wiggins. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Model Charlotte Wiggins. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 31
Singer Lianne La Havas. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Singer Lianne La Havas. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Singer Lianne La Havas. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 31
Mollie King. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Mollie King. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Mollie King. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 31
Singer Pixie Lott. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Singer Pixie Lott. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Singer Pixie Lott. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 31
Little Mix. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Little Mix. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Little Mix. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 31
Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 31
Ross McDonald, Matt Healy, George Daniel and Adam Hann of The 1975. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Ross McDonald, Matt Healy, George Daniel and Adam Hann of The 1975. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Ross McDonald, Matt Healy, George Daniel and Adam Hann of The 1975. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 31
Rory Graham, lead singer of Rag'n'Bone. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Rory Graham, lead singer of Rag'n'Bone. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Rory Graham, lead singer of Rag'n'Bone. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 31
Frank Lampard and Christine Bleakley. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Frank Lampard and Christine Bleakley. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Frank Lampard and Christine Bleakley. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 31
Model Neelam Gill. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Model Neelam Gill. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Model Neelam Gill. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 31
Singer Emeli Sande. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Singer Emeli Sande. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Singer Emeli Sande. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 31
Singer Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Singer Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Singer Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 31
Singer Nao. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Singer Nao. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Singer Nao. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 31
Singer Imelda May. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Singer Imelda May. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Singer Imelda May. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 31
Tallia Storm. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tallia Storm. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Tallia Storm. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 31
Craig David. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Craig David. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Craig David. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 31
Alesha Dixon. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Alesha Dixon. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Alesha Dixon. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
26 / 31
Ben Johnston, Simon Neil and James Johnston of Biffy Clyro. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Ben Johnston, Simon Neil and James Johnston of Biffy Clyro. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Ben Johnston, Simon Neil and James Johnston of Biffy Clyro. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
27 / 31
TV presenter Jo Whiley. REUTERS/Neil Hall

TV presenter Jo Whiley. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
TV presenter Jo Whiley. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
28 / 31
Michael Kiwanuka. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Michael Kiwanuka. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Michael Kiwanuka. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 31
Blossom. REUTERS/Neill Hall

Blossom. REUTERS/Neill Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Blossom. REUTERS/Neill Hall
Close
30 / 31
James Arthur. REUTERS/Neil Hall

James Arthur. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
James Arthur. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

Islamic State tunnels discovered by Iraqi forces.

22 Feb 2017
Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Vandals topple scores of headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in St. Louis.

21 Feb 2017
The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

Security footage of the events leading up to the death of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

21 Feb 2017
The internment of Japanese-Americans

The internment of Japanese-Americans

This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War Two.

18 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast