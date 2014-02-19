Edition:
United Kingdom
Wed Feb 19, 2014

BRIT awards red carpet

<p>Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

<p>Boy George arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Ellie Goulding arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Nicole Scherzinger arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer and model Iggy Azalea arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Presenter Fearne Cotton and musician Jesse Wood arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Laura Mvula arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singers and sisters Dannii and Kylie Minogue arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Drum and bass dance collective Rudimental arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Music group Neon Jungle arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley, Alex Turner and Jamie Cook of the Arctic Monkeys band arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Swimmer Tom Daley arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Pixie Lott arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Nile Rodgers arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik of One Direction joke around as they arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Kimberley Walsh arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Ellie Goulding arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singers and sisters Dannii and Kylie Minogue arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

