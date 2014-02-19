BRIT awards red carpet
Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Boy George arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Ellie Goulding arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Nicole Scherzinger arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer and model Iggy Azalea arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Presenter Fearne Cotton and musician Jesse Wood arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Laura Mvula arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singers and sisters Dannii and Kylie Minogue arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Drum and bass dance collective Rudimental arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Music group Neon Jungle arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley, Alex Turner and Jamie Cook of the Arctic Monkeys band arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Swimmer Tom Daley arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Pixie Lott arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Nile Rodgers arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik of One Direction joke around as they arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Kimberley Walsh arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Ellie Goulding arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singers and sisters Dannii and Kylie Minogue arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
