Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 21, 2012 | 11:40pm GMT

BRIT Awards

<p>Adele performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Adele performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Adele performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 28
<p>Adele gestures after being interrupted by presenter James Corden (R), following her award for best British album of the year during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Adele gestures after being interrupted by presenter James Corden (R), following her award for best British album of the year during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Adele gestures after being interrupted by presenter James Corden (R), following her award for best British album of the year during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 28
<p>Bruno Mars performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Bruno Mars performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Bruno Mars performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 28
<p>Rihanna reacts after being awarded best international female artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Rihanna reacts after being awarded best international female artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Rihanna reacts after being awarded best international female artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 28
<p>Ed Sheeran speaks as he holds his best British breakthrough award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Ed Sheeran speaks as he holds his best British breakthrough award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Ed Sheeran speaks as he holds his best British breakthrough award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 28
<p>Damon Albarn performs with his band Blur and a gospel choir during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Damon Albarn performs with his band Blur and a gospel choir during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Damon Albarn performs with his band Blur and a gospel choir during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 28
<p>Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 28
<p>Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 28
<p>Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 28
<p>Chris Martin performs with his band Coldplay during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Chris Martin performs with his band Coldplay during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Chris Martin performs with his band Coldplay during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 28
<p>Florence Welch performs with her band Florence &amp; The Machine during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Florence Welch performs with her band Florence & The Machine during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Florence Welch performs with her band Florence & The Machine during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 28
<p>Bruno Mars speaks as he holds his award for best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Bruno Mars speaks as he holds his award for best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Bruno Mars speaks as he holds his award for best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 28
<p>Olly Murs performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Olly Murs performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Olly Murs performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
13 / 28
<p>Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 28
<p>Bruno Mars speaks after being awarded best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Bruno Mars speaks after being awarded best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Bruno Mars speaks after being awarded best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 28
<p>George Michael introduces a performance by the band Blur during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

George Michael introduces a performance by the band Blur during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

George Michael introduces a performance by the band Blur during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
16 / 28
<p>Lana Del Rey speaks as she holds her best international breakthrough act award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Lana Del Rey speaks as she holds her best international breakthrough act award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Lana Del Rey speaks as she holds her best international breakthrough act award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 28
<p>Kylie Minogue arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Kylie Minogue arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Kylie Minogue arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
18 / 28
<p>Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
19 / 28
<p>JLS arrive for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

JLS arrive for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

JLS arrive for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
20 / 28
<p>Multiple Grammy Award winner Adele signs autographs as she arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Multiple Grammy Award winner Adele signs autographs as she arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Multiple Grammy Award winner Adele signs autographs as she arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
21 / 28
<p>Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
22 / 28
<p>Plan B gestures as he arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Plan B gestures as he arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Plan B gestures as he arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
23 / 28
<p>Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
24 / 28
<p>Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
25 / 28
<p>Noel Gallagher arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Noel Gallagher arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Noel Gallagher arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
26 / 28
<p>Emeli Sande arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Emeli Sande arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Emeli Sande arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
27 / 28
<p>British singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

British singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

British singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Remembering Whitney

Remembering Whitney

Next Slideshows

Remembering Whitney

Remembering Whitney

Friends and fans gather to remember Whitney Houston.

20 Feb 2012
Backstage in NY

Backstage in NY

Behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.

17 Feb 2012
New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

17 Feb 2012
Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.

16 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos