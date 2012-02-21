BRIT Awards
Adele performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Adele gestures after being interrupted by presenter James Corden (R), following her award for best British album of the year during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bruno Mars performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rihanna reacts after being awarded best international female artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ed Sheeran speaks as he holds his best British breakthrough award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Damon Albarn performs with his band Blur and a gospel choir during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chris Martin performs with his band Coldplay during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Florence Welch performs with her band Florence & The Machine during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bruno Mars speaks as he holds his award for best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Olly Murs performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bruno Mars speaks after being awarded best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
George Michael introduces a performance by the band Blur during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lana Del Rey speaks as she holds her best international breakthrough act award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kylie Minogue arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
JLS arrive for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Multiple Grammy Award winner Adele signs autographs as she arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Plan B gestures as he arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Noel Gallagher arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Emeli Sande arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
British singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
