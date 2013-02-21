Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 21, 2013 | 3:15am GMT

BRIT Awards

<p>Singer Emeli Sande reacts after being awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Emeli Sande reacts after being awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Emeli Sande reacts after being awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 24
<p>Singer Damon Albarn (R) and fundraiser Ben Knowles accept a special recognition award for the charity War Child during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Damon Albarn (R) and fundraiser Ben Knowles accept a special recognition award for the charity War Child during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Damon Albarn (R) and fundraiser Ben Knowles accept a special recognition award for the charity War Child during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 24
<p>Pop group Mumford &amp; Sons performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Pop group Mumford & Sons performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Pop group Mumford & Sons performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 24
<p>Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 24
<p>Singer Ben Howard (R) performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Ben Howard (R) performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Ben Howard (R) performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Frank Ocean holds his trophy after winning the International Male category during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Frank Ocean holds his trophy after winning the International Male category during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

U.S. singer Frank Ocean holds his trophy after winning the International Male category during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 24
<p>Musician Dave Grohl prepares to present the International Group award to The Black Keys at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Musician Dave Grohl prepares to present the International Group award to The Black Keys at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Musician Dave Grohl prepares to present the International Group award to The Black Keys at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 24
<p>Pop group One Direction performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Pop group One Direction performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Pop group One Direction performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 24
<p>Singer Ben Howard (R) embraces Ed Sheeran after being presented with the British Male category trophy during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Ben Howard (R) embraces Ed Sheeran after being presented with the British Male category trophy during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Ben Howard (R) embraces Ed Sheeran after being presented with the British Male category trophy during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 24
<p>British pop band One Direction perform during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

British pop band One Direction perform during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

British pop band One Direction perform during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 24
<p>Singer Tom Odell arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Singer Tom Odell arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Tom Odell arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
13 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 24
<p>British singer Robbie Williams performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

British singer Robbie Williams performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

British singer Robbie Williams performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 24
<p>Actor Simon Pegg and actress Berenice Marlohe prepare to present the British Group award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Actor Simon Pegg and actress Berenice Marlohe prepare to present the British Group award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Actor Simon Pegg and actress Berenice Marlohe prepare to present the British Group award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
16 / 24
<p>Singer Ben Howard waves after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Ben Howard waves after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Ben Howard waves after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 24
<p>British rock band Muse performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

British rock band Muse performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

British rock band Muse performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
18 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
19 / 24
<p>British indie rock band Alt-J arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

British indie rock band Alt-J arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

British indie rock band Alt-J arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
20 / 24
<p>Rock band Muse arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Rock band Muse arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Rock band Muse arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
21 / 24
<p>British pop group One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

British pop group One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

British pop group One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
22 / 24
<p>Bat For Lashes arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Bat For Lashes arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Bat For Lashes arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
23 / 24
<p>Singer Boy George and a companion arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Singer Boy George and a companion arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Boy George and a companion arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Celebrity style: Fergie

Celebrity style: Fergie

Next Slideshows

Celebrity style: Fergie

Celebrity style: Fergie

The fashion and style of singer Fergie.

20 Feb 2013
London street style

London street style

Sidewalk style during London Fashion Week.

20 Feb 2013
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

20 Feb 2013
New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NY Fashion Week.

15 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures