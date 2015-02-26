Edition:
BRIT Awards

Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Paloma Faith performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Kanye West performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Pop group Take That performs during the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Taylor Swift performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Ed Sheeran celebrates after receiving the British Album of the Year award at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Paloma Faith celebrates after receiving the British Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Madonna performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Mark Ronson celebrates with Lionel Richie after receiving the British Single award at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Pop group Take That performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Madonna struggles with her cape after falling during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Sam Smith performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie with presenters Ant and Dec at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Sam Smith celebrates with Kim Kardashian after receiving the Brits Global Success award at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singers Rita Ora and Ricky Wilson arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Former Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Actor Orlando Bloom arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Janelle Monae arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Actor and singer Raleigh Ritchie arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Jessie Ware arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Musician Mark Ronson poses with Josephine de la Baume as he arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Charli XCX arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Television reality star Michelle Keegan arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer FKA twigs arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Mariana Diamandis arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Model Daisy Lowe arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Paloma Faith arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Radio and television presenter Nick Grimshaw arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Television presenter Caroline Flack arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Television reality stars Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Pop group Clean Bandit arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Ellie Goulding arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
