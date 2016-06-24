Edition:
United Kingdom

Britain votes for Brexit

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 22
Photographer
POOL New
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
Close
2 / 22
Photographer
Russell Boyce
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Traders from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open early after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Traders from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open early after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
3 / 22
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron his wife Samantha walk back into 10 Downing Street after he spoke about Britain voting to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron his wife Samantha walk back into 10 Downing Street after he spoke about Britain voting to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 22
Photographer
Kevin Coombs
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A vote remain supporter walks past a vote leave supporter outside Downing Street after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A vote remain supporter walks past a vote leave supporter outside Downing Street after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
5 / 22
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

People gathered in The Churchill Tavern, a British themed bar, react as the BBC predicts Britain will leave the European Union, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
People gathered in The Churchill Tavern, a British themed bar, react as the BBC predicts Britain will leave the European Union, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 22
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Traders work at their desks as votes are counted for the EU referendum, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Traders work at their desks as votes are counted for the EU referendum, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
7 / 22
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
GLASGOW, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 22
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 22
Photographer
Russell Boyce
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A trader from BGC Partners in London's Canary Wharf waits for European stock markets to open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A trader from BGC Partners in London's Canary Wharf waits for European stock markets to open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
10 / 22
Photographer
POOL New
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
Close
11 / 22
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Samatha Cameron watches her husband Prime Minister David Cameron as he speaks after Britain voted to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Samatha Cameron watches her husband Prime Minister David Cameron as he speaks after Britain voted to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 22
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A workers counts ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A workers counts ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 22
Photographer
POOL New
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign, including education secretary Nicki Morgan (R), react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign, including education secretary Nicki Morgan (R), react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
Close
14 / 22
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A man carries an EU flag after Britain voted to leave the European Union, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A man carries an EU flag after Britain voted to leave the European Union, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 22
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Boris Johnson arrives to speak at the vote leave headquarters in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Boris Johnson arrives to speak at the vote leave headquarters in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 22
Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
TOKYO, Japan
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works between a British flag and an EU flag in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works between a British flag and an EU flag in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 22
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 22
Photographer
Russell Boyce
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Traders from BGC in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Traders from BGC in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
19 / 22
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A lone piper plays his bagpipes outside the home of former London Mayor Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A lone piper plays his bagpipes outside the home of former London Mayor Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
20 / 22
Photographer
POOL New
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react after hearing the result in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react after hearing the result in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
Close
21 / 22
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
22 / 22

Britain votes for Brexit

Britain votes for Brexit Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

David Cameron resigns

David Cameron resigns
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »