Edition:
United Kingdom

Britain's Brexit battle

Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Location
Witney, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
1 / 19
Photographer
Kevin Coombs
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

A woman hands out leaflets campaigning to stay in Europe for the BREXIT vote in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
A woman hands out leaflets campaigning to stay in Europe for the BREXIT vote in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
2 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016

Branded fudge is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Branded fudge is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 19
Photographer
Darren Staples
Location
TRURO, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

Former London Mayor Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
4 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

A Chelsea Pensioner passes in front of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) pro-brexit campaign bus, parked in front of the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A Chelsea Pensioner passes in front of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) pro-brexit campaign bus, parked in front of the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

A supporter wears a branded t-shirt at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A supporter wears a branded t-shirt at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

Supporter holding banners cross the road during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Supporter holding banners cross the road during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

Badges and stickers are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Badges and stickers are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 19
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
ALTRINCHAM, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016

A banner encouraging people to support a local Brexit campaign hangs on the side of a building in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A banner encouraging people to support a local Brexit campaign hangs on the side of a building in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 19
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
EDINBURGH, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016

Slogans from the Vote Leave campaign are projected on to the base of Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Slogans from the Vote Leave campaign are projected on to the base of Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
10 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016

A branded balloon and mug are seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A branded balloon and mug are seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Supporters hold placards during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Supporters hold placards during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 19
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
ALTRINCHAM, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016

A girl runs past a Vote Leave sign, protruding from the garden of a house in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
A girl runs past a Vote Leave sign, protruding from the garden of a house in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016

A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 19
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
DOVER, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016

A slogan of the "Vote Leave" campaign is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover urging people to support leaving the EU. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A slogan of the "Vote Leave" campaign is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover urging people to support leaving the EU. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
15 / 19
Photographer
Reinhard Krause
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Posters promoting to keep Britain in the European Union are placed in a window in London. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Posters promoting to keep Britain in the European Union are placed in a window in London. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
16 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

Branded mugs are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Branded mugs are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

A supporter speaks to a passer by during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A supporter speaks to a passer by during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

A supporter wears a rosette during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
A supporter wears a rosette during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 19

Britain's Brexit battle

Britain's Brexit battle Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Brexit Boris

Brexit Boris
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »