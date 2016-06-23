Edition:
United Kingdom

Britain's Brexit battle

Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
Berlin, Germany
Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016

Two activists with the EU flag and Union Jack painted on their faces kiss each other in front of Brandenburg Gate to protest against the British exit from the European Union, in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Two activists with the EU flag and Union Jack painted on their faces kiss each other in front of Brandenburg Gate to protest against the British exit from the European Union, in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
1 / 30
Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Ballot boxes to be used for voting in the EU referendum, wait to be collected from storage in New Parliament House for delivery to polling stations in Edinburgh, in Scotland, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Ballot boxes to be used for voting in the EU referendum, wait to be collected from storage in New Parliament House for delivery to polling stations in Edinburgh, in Scotland, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 30
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
GLASTONBURY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Revelers wrapped in European Union flags walk at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Revelers wrapped in European Union flags walk at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
3 / 30
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

A van is driven by Vote Leave supporters through Parliament Square in London, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A van is driven by Vote Leave supporters through Parliament Square in London, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 30
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

People hold signs in Trafalgar Square during a 'Yes to Europe' rally for young people in central London, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People hold signs in Trafalgar Square during a 'Yes to Europe' rally for young people in central London, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 30
Photographer
Francois Lenoir
Location
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Figurines showing campaigners for and against Britain leaving the European Union ahead of a referendum are pictured in front of a model of Britain's Houses of Parliament, at the Mini-Europe miniature park in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Figurines showing campaigners for and against Britain leaving the European Union ahead of a referendum are pictured in front of a model of Britain's Houses of Parliament, at the Mini-Europe miniature park in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
6 / 30
Photographer
Russell Boyce
Location
LONDON, BRITAIN
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

A woman reads a newspaper on the underground in London with a 'vote remain' advert for the BREXIT referendum, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A woman reads a newspaper on the underground in London with a 'vote remain' advert for the BREXIT referendum, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
7 / 30
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 30
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
EDINBURGH, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, stands in front of a sign at a EU referendum remain event, at Edinburgh airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, stands in front of a sign at a EU referendum remain event, at Edinburgh airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 30
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

A "Vote Remain" banner being flown by an aircraft is seen behind the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A "Vote Remain" banner being flown by an aircraft is seen behind the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 30
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Pedestrians walk past a "Vote Remain" campaign electronic billboard in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Pedestrians walk past a "Vote Remain" campaign electronic billboard in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 30
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

A supporter of the "Britain Stronger IN Europe" group campaigns in the lead up to the EU referendum, at Soho in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A supporter of the "Britain Stronger IN Europe" group campaigns in the lead up to the EU referendum, at Soho in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 30
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

People hold signs in Trafalgar Square during a 'Yes to Europe' rally for young people, ahead of Thursday's EU referendum, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People hold signs in Trafalgar Square during a 'Yes to Europe' rally for young people, ahead of Thursday's EU referendum, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 30
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage waves after a launch for an EU referendum poster from a bus in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage waves after a launch for an EU referendum poster from a bus in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 30
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 30
Photographer
Darren Staples
Location
TRURO, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

Former London Mayor Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 30
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016

Branded fudge is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Branded fudge is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 30
Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Location
Witney, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
18 / 30
Photographer
Jon Nazca
Location
GIBRALTAR, GIBRALTAR
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A worker holds a banner at the "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign office in in the British overseas territory Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A worker holds a banner at the "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign office in in the British overseas territory Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
19 / 30
Photographer
Kevin Coombs
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

A woman hands out leaflets campaigning to stay in Europe for the BREXIT vote in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
A woman hands out leaflets campaigning to stay in Europe for the BREXIT vote in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
20 / 30
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

Supporter holding banners cross the road during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Supporter holding banners cross the road during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 30
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Edinburgh Castle rock is illuminated with a sign to "Vote Remain" in a show of support for the campaign to remain in Europe ahead of Thursday's EU Referendum in Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Edinburgh Castle rock is illuminated with a sign to "Vote Remain" in a show of support for the campaign to remain in Europe ahead of Thursday's EU Referendum in Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
22 / 30
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage poses during a media launch for an EU referendum poster in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage poses during a media launch for an EU referendum poster in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
23 / 30
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016

Tributes in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, are left at Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Tributes in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, are left at Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 30
Photographer
Toby Melville
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Racegoers in Britain and EU referendum themed dresses at the Royal Ascot. Reuters/Toby Melville/Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Racegoers in Britain and EU referendum themed dresses at the Royal Ascot. Reuters/Toby Melville/Livepic
Close
25 / 30
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
LYMM, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

EU referendum posters are seen attached to a tree in Lymm, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
EU referendum posters are seen attached to a tree in Lymm, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
26 / 30
Photographer
Marcelo del Pozo
Location
GIBRALTAR, GIBRALTAR
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A man from Gibraltar looks on after suspending a "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign event in the British overseas territory Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man from Gibraltar looks on after suspending a "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign event in the British overseas territory Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
27 / 30
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
DOVER, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016

A slogan of the "Vote Leave" campaign is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover urging people to support leaving the EU. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A slogan of the "Vote Leave" campaign is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover urging people to support leaving the EU. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
28 / 30
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016

A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 30
Photographer
Reinhard Krause
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Posters promoting to keep Britain in the European Union are placed in a window in London. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Posters promoting to keep Britain in the European Union are placed in a window in London. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
30 / 30

Britain's Brexit battle

Britain's Brexit battle Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Mourning Jo Cox

Mourning Jo Cox
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »