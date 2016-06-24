Britain's Brexit vote
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), reacts at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
A taxi driver holds a Union flag, as he celebrates following the result of the EU referendum, in central London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People gathered in The Churchill Tavern, a British themed bar, react as the BBC predicts Briatin will leave the European Union, in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland after polling stations closed, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A trader from BGC Partners, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf financial centre waits for European stock markets to open. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Leave supporters cheer results at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
A Union flag flies in front of the moon in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man lies on the ground in Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
A light shines outside Number 10 Downing Street, as votes are counted for the EU referendum, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A workers counts ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Islington. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Local residents Darill and Rob Clements react as they watch a television broadcast showing the results of Britons voting in a referendum on European Union membership in the central New South Wales town of Mudgee, Australia, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), has a coffee in The Old Jail pub, after voting at a polling station in Biggin Hill. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react after heading the result from Orkney in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
A union flag paper hat an champagne flutes are seen ona table at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Leave.eu supporter wears a union flag paper hat after polling stations closed in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler arrive to vote at a polling station in north London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), addresses supporters at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Workers begin carry ballots after polling stations closed in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man walks past an illuminated EU referendum sign in Manchester Town Hall, Manchester. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Ballot papers wait to be used at a polling station in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A sign is displayed opposite the M4 near Tata Steel works, on the day of the EU referendum, in Port Talbot in Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Chelsea Pensioners leave after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Chelsea in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man looks at a notice outside a polling station in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People wait in line to cast their ballots during the EU referendum at a polling station in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man arrives to vote at a polling station for the Referendum on the European Union in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man wearing a European themed cycling jersey arrives to vote at a polling station for the Referendum on the European Union in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman waits to use a mobile polling station in the village of Trecwn, Pembrokeshire in Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A man carries a painting outside a polling station for the Referendum on the European Union in north London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman cycles out of a polling station for the Referendum on the European Union in Chelsea. REUTERS/Toby Melville