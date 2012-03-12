Britain's Chinese diving dreams

Members of Crystal Palace diving club wait for an elevator during a training session in London March 9, 2012. Standing in neat lines in a south London gym, a squad of hand-picked, tracksuited youngsters stretch their arms in unison, counting together in Mandarin.Taking the proverb 'if you can't beat them, join them' quite literally, Crystal Palace diving club has turned to Chinese expertise to foster Britain's future Olympic hopes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth