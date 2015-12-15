Britain's first astronaut blasts off
British astronaut Tim Peake, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waves to his children from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz TMA-19M space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. as it blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the...more
British astronaut Tim Peake, (L-R) Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko and U.S. astronaut Tim Kopra, members of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), walk to report to members of the State Committee prior the launch...more
The International Space Station (ISS) crew members Yuri Malenchenko of Russia (front), Timothy Kopra of the U.S. (R) and Timothy Peake of Britain, walk after donning space suits at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 15, 2015, before...more
British astronaut Timothy Peake and U.S. astronaut Timothy Kopra, members of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gesture from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz TMA-19M space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur...more
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Timothy Peake of Britain looks on during his space suit check at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 15, 2015, before travelling on board the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft to the International...more
Timothy Kopra of the U.S. waves as he boards the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft shortly before the launch to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Orthodox priests conduct a blessing in front of the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft set on the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 14, 2015.�REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more
The Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more
Next Slideshows
Push for peace in Yemen
As a ceasefire takes effect in Yemen, United Nations-sponsored peace talks get underway.
Cruz into second
Texas Senator Ted Cruz rises to second place in the Republican presidential polls.
Countries with the most guns
Which countries have the most firearms per capita?
China's fur trade
China is the world's largest fur producer and exporter.
MORE IN PICTURES
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
Serena Williams will return to world number one next week but may not stay atop the rankings for long after hinting that she is pregnant.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.