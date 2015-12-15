Britain's first astronaut blasts off

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. as it blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the...more

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. as it blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

