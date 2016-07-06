Edition:
United Kingdom

Britain's "flawed" war in Iraq

Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
Basra, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

A British soldier prepares to jump from a burning tank set ablaze after a shooting incident in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, September 2005. A British inquiry into the Iraq war strongly criticized former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his government for joining the U.S.-led invasion without a satisfactory legal basis or proper planning. The long-awaited inquiry report stopped short of saying military action was illegal, a stance...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A British soldier prepares to jump from a burning tank set ablaze after a shooting incident in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, September 2005. A British inquiry into the Iraq war strongly criticized former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his government for joining the U.S.-led invasion without a satisfactory legal basis or proper planning. The long-awaited inquiry report stopped short of saying military action was illegal, a stance that is certain to disappoint Blair's many critics. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
1 / 32
Photographer
Peter MacDiarmid
Location
London, UK
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

Anti-war protestors assemble at the start of a mass rally in London to oppose a military strike on Iraq, September 2002. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Anti-war protestors assemble at the start of a mass rally in London to oppose a military strike on Iraq, September 2002. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid
Close
2 / 32
Photographer
Stephen Hird
Location
Plymouth, UK
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

Anti-war protestors hold up a banner as HMS Ocean sails out of Plymouth Sound from Devonport Naval Base for exercises in the Mediterranean and Far East, January 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Anti-war protestors hold up a banner as HMS Ocean sails out of Plymouth Sound from Devonport Naval Base for exercises in the Mediterranean and Far East, January 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Close
3 / 32
Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
Basra, Iraq - Republic of
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

An Iraqi woman walks back home to the southern city of Basara as fires rage in the distance as British forces muscled into the outskirts of the city, April 2003. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Iraqi woman walks back home to the southern city of Basara as fires rage in the distance as British forces muscled into the outskirts of the city, April 2003. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 32
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Basra, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

A British Warrior armored combat vehicle drives into a picture of Saddam Hussein in the city of Basra, March 24, 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Mark Richards

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A British Warrior armored combat vehicle drives into a picture of Saddam Hussein in the city of Basra, March 24, 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Mark Richards
Close
5 / 32
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Basra, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

British Royal Marines Omar Rawlings (L) and Del Morton of 40 Commando smile as they squeeze into their dug-in position in mud after heavy rainstorms north of the Al Faw peninsula on the approach to Basra, March 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Terry Richards

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
British Royal Marines Omar Rawlings (L) and Del Morton of 40 Commando smile as they squeeze into their dug-in position in mud after heavy rainstorms north of the Al Faw peninsula on the approach to Basra, March 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Terry Richards
Close
6 / 32
Photographer
Jerry Lampen
Location
Basra, Iraq - Republic of
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

An Iraqi man is pushed away for questioning by a British soldier outside the besieged southern Iraqi city of Basra, March 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Iraqi man is pushed away for questioning by a British soldier outside the besieged southern Iraqi city of Basra, March 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Close
7 / 32
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Basra, Iraq - Republic of
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

Royal Marines from Juliet Company 42 Commando stand outside Saddam Hussein's palace at Basra, April 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Jon Mills - Western Daily Press

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Royal Marines from Juliet Company 42 Commando stand outside Saddam Hussein's palace at Basra, April 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Jon Mills - Western Daily Press
Close
8 / 32
Photographer
Chris Helgren
Location
Basra, Iraq - Republic of
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

A family flees past a destroyed Iraqi T-55 tank after a mortar attack on British Army positions in the southern city of Basra, March 2003. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A family flees past a destroyed Iraqi T-55 tank after a mortar attack on British Army positions in the southern city of Basra, March 2003. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
9 / 32
Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
BASRA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, November 04, 2006

A British soldier shakes hands with a boy at a checkpoint in Basra, November 2006. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Saturday, November 04, 2006
A British soldier shakes hands with a boy at a checkpoint in Basra, November 2006. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
10 / 32
Photographer
Handout .
Location
Baghdad, Iraq - Republic of
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

British Prime Minister Tony Blair appears in a recording, which also included U.S. President George W. Bush, broadcast on Iraqi television in April 2003 with a pledge to Iraqis that they would control their own future once the "nightmare" of Saddam Hussein was over. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
British Prime Minister Tony Blair appears in a recording, which also included U.S. President George W. Bush, broadcast on Iraqi television in April 2003 with a pledge to Iraqis that they would control their own future once the "nightmare" of Saddam Hussein was over. REUTERS/File
Close
11 / 32
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Camp Dogwood, IRAQ
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

British soldier Greg McPherson, 19, from Dundee sits in his Warrior armored vehicle after hearing that two soldiers from the Black Watch had been injured in an earlier incident, November 2004. REUTERS/Maurice McDonald/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
British soldier Greg McPherson, 19, from Dundee sits in his Warrior armored vehicle after hearing that two soldiers from the Black Watch had been injured in an earlier incident, November 2004. REUTERS/Maurice McDonald/Pool
Close
12 / 32
Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
BASRA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2006

A boy throws a rock at a burning British consulate vehicle after it was attacked by gunmen with a rocket propelled grenade in Basra, October 2006. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2006
A boy throws a rock at a burning British consulate vehicle after it was attacked by gunmen with a rocket propelled grenade in Basra, October 2006. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
13 / 32
Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
BAGHDAD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

A team of weapons inspectors from the U.N. Monitoring, Verification and Inspection Commission search a military industrial complex, Al-Tariq General Company, near the town of Falluja, December 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A team of weapons inspectors from the U.N. Monitoring, Verification and Inspection Commission search a military industrial complex, Al-Tariq General Company, near the town of Falluja, December 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 32
Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
Basra, Iraq - Republic of
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

A British army officer has her handgun cocked as Iraqi civilians flee fighting in Basra April 2003. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A British army officer has her handgun cocked as Iraqi civilians flee fighting in Basra April 2003. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
15 / 32
Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
Basra, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

An Iraqi militiaman, armed with a rocket-propelled grenade, passes a burning British vehicle after it came under attack in Basra August 17, 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An Iraqi militiaman, armed with a rocket-propelled grenade, passes a burning British vehicle after it came under attack in Basra August 17, 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
16 / 32
Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
BASRA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2008

A British soldier patrols on an armoured vehicle in Basra, March 2008. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2008
A British soldier patrols on an armoured vehicle in Basra, March 2008. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
17 / 32
Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
BASRA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2007

A crater caused by a roadside bomb attack on a road in Basra, April 2007. Two roadside bombs hit British forces in what the British military described as a "serious incident". REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2007
A crater caused by a roadside bomb attack on a road in Basra, April 2007. Two roadside bombs hit British forces in what the British military described as a "serious incident". REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
18 / 32
Photographer
Handout .
Location
Basra, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

A coffin of a serviceman killed when an RAF Hercules plane crashed over Iraq is repatriated back to the UK from Basra airport, February 7, 2005. The crash killed 10 servicemen. REUTERS/Staff Sergeant Chris Crawford

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A coffin of a serviceman killed when an RAF Hercules plane crashed over Iraq is repatriated back to the UK from Basra airport, February 7, 2005. The crash killed 10 servicemen. REUTERS/Staff Sergeant Chris Crawford
Close
19 / 32
Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
BASRA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2007

A woman and child react after a British raid in Basra, April 2007. British forces raided two houses, killing a man who was taking a rifle from a cupboard believing his intention was to open fire upon them, the British military said. Two other people were arrested and a number of weapons were seized. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2007
A woman and child react after a British raid in Basra, April 2007. British forces raided two houses, killing a man who was taking a rifle from a cupboard believing his intention was to open fire upon them, the British military said. Two other people were arrested and a number of weapons were seized. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
20 / 32
Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
Basra, Iraq - Republic of
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

British Army troops attend to wounded comrades after their Land Rover was attacked by small arms fire, crashed into a taxi and flipped over in the southern city of Basra, April 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
British Army troops attend to wounded comrades after their Land Rover was attacked by small arms fire, crashed into a taxi and flipped over in the southern city of Basra, April 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
21 / 32
Photographer
Jeff J Mitchell UK
Location
Cowdenbeath, UK
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

The coffin of Black Watch soldier Sergeant Stuart Gray is taken from Trinity Parish Church during his funeral in Cowdenbeath in Fife, Scotland, November 2004. Sergeant Gray was killed in a suicide attack near Falluja. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
The coffin of Black Watch soldier Sergeant Stuart Gray is taken from Trinity Parish Church during his funeral in Cowdenbeath in Fife, Scotland, November 2004. Sergeant Gray was killed in a suicide attack near Falluja. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Close
22 / 32
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
Basra, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006

British soldiers of RAF Regiment enter an abandoned building while on patrol in Basra December 2005. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
British soldiers of RAF Regiment enter an abandoned building while on patrol in Basra December 2005. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 32
Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
BASRA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2007

Firemen hose down a burning fuel truck after it was attacked by gunmen in Basra, May 2007. At least one British soldier was wounded when gunmen attacked the military fuel truck, the British military said. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2007
Firemen hose down a burning fuel truck after it was attacked by gunmen in Basra, May 2007. At least one British soldier was wounded when gunmen attacked the military fuel truck, the British military said. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
24 / 32
Photographer
David Moir
Location
COWDENBEATH, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2007

A mourner is comforted after the funeral service of Private James (Jamie) Kerr after his funeral service at Trinity Parish Church in Cowdenbeath in Fife, Scotland July 26, 2007 . Private Kerr and two other soldiers from The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland died while on patrol in Basra. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2007
A mourner is comforted after the funeral service of Private James (Jamie) Kerr after his funeral service at Trinity Parish Church in Cowdenbeath in Fife, Scotland July 26, 2007 . Private Kerr and two other soldiers from The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland died while on patrol in Basra. REUTERS/David Moir
Close
25 / 32
Photographer
STRINGER Iraq
Location
Basra, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

A British military helicopter lands during an operation in central Basra, May 21, 2005. British soldiers aboard the helicopter stopped and searched a vehicle after receiving information that it might be carrying weapons or a bomb. Three men in the vehicle were questioned and released after nothing was found inside the car, eye witnesses said. REUTERS/Atef Hassen

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A British military helicopter lands during an operation in central Basra, May 21, 2005. British soldiers aboard the helicopter stopped and searched a vehicle after receiving information that it might be carrying weapons or a bomb. Three men in the vehicle were questioned and released after nothing was found inside the car, eye witnesses said. REUTERS/Atef Hassen
Close
26 / 32
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
BASRA, Iraq - Republic of
Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009

A youth hurls a rock at British soldiers during a violent protest by job seekers, who say they were promised employment in the security services, in Basra, March 2004. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
A youth hurls a rock at British soldiers during a violent protest by job seekers, who say they were promised employment in the security services, in Basra, March 2004. REUTERS/File
Close
27 / 32
Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
BASRA, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2007

A man waves a pistol near a burning vehicle after a roadside bomb attack in Basra, May 2007. A sports utility vehicle of a foreign security company in Basra was destroyed after a bomb attack by insurgents, a British spokesperson said. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2007
A man waves a pistol near a burning vehicle after a roadside bomb attack in Basra, May 2007. A sports utility vehicle of a foreign security company in Basra was destroyed after a bomb attack by insurgents, a British spokesperson said. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
28 / 32
Photographer
POOL New
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2007

Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks to British soldiers at Divisional Headquarters in Basra, May 2007. Blair, on his last visit to Iraq as prime minister, said he had no regrets about his part in the U.S.-led invasion that removed Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/WPA/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2007
Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks to British soldiers at Divisional Headquarters in Basra, May 2007. Blair, on his last visit to Iraq as prime minister, said he had no regrets about his part in the U.S.-led invasion that removed Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/WPA/Pool
Close
29 / 32
Photographer
Handout .
Location
BASRA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007

A convoy of British armored vehicles patrol a road after pulling out from Basra Palace, as British troops quit the southern Iraqi city of Basra, ending the British presence in the oil hub for the first time since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, September 2007. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
A convoy of British armored vehicles patrol a road after pulling out from Basra Palace, as British troops quit the southern Iraqi city of Basra, ending the British presence in the oil hub for the first time since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, September 2007. REUTERS/Handout
Close
30 / 32
Photographer
Darren Staples
Location
ALREWAS, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2010

A woman weeps as she looks at the Basra memorial wall before its rededication at the National Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, March 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2010
A woman weeps as she looks at the Basra memorial wall before its rededication at the National Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, March 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
31 / 32
Photographer
Atef Hassan
Location
BASRA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

British Army troops are covered in flames from a petrol bomb thrown during a violent protest by job seekers, who say they were promised employment in the security services, in the southern Iraq city of Basra March 22, 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
British Army troops are covered in flames from a petrol bomb thrown during a violent protest by job seekers, who say they were promised employment in the security services, in the southern Iraq city of Basra March 22, 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan/File Photo
Close
32 / 32

Britain's ''flawed'' war in Iraq

Britain's ''flawed'' war in Iraq Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Obama joins Clinton on campaign trail

Obama joins Clinton on campaign trail
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »