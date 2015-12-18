Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 18, 2015 | 7:25pm GMT

Britain's last deep coal mine

Mine workers walk towards the pit head at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mine workers walk towards the pit head at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Mine workers walk towards the pit head at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 16
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
Close
2 / 16
A graffitied For Sale sits under the road sign for Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A graffitied For Sale sits under the road sign for Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A graffitied For Sale sits under the road sign for Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 16
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
Close
4 / 16
Miner Kevin McDonagh holds the last piece of coal he cut as he leaves after his last shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Miner Kevin McDonagh holds the last piece of coal he cut as he leaves after his last shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miner Kevin McDonagh holds the last piece of coal he cut as he leaves after his last shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 16
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/John Giles/Pool

Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/John Giles/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/John Giles/Pool
Close
6 / 16
A worker repairs miners lamps in a workshop at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A worker repairs miners lamps in a workshop at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A worker repairs miners lamps in a workshop at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 16
Coal pours on to a heap at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Coal pours on to a heap at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Coal pours on to a heap at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 16
A message is seen chalked on to a notice board at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A message is seen chalked on to a notice board at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A message is seen chalked on to a notice board at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 16
Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 16
Miners' headlamps are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Miners' headlamps are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners' headlamps are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 16
A man stands next to a memorial outside Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A man stands next to a memorial outside Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A man stands next to a memorial outside Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 16
Mine workers greet each other during a shift change at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mine workers greet each other during a shift change at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Mine workers greet each other during a shift change at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 16
Workers time cards are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Workers time cards are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Workers time cards are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
14 / 16
Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
15 / 16
Night falls over UK Coal's Kellingley Colliery north Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Night falls over UK Coal's Kellingley Colliery north Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Night falls over UK Coal's Kellingley Colliery north Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo dries up

Next Slideshows

Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo, Bolivia's formerly second largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up completely.

18 Dec 2015
Moses' Mountain views

Moses' Mountain views

Tourists visit the summit of Egypt's Mount Sinai, also known as Mount Moses.

18 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Images from above in 2015.

18 Dec 2015
Mother Teresa to be made saint

Mother Teresa to be made saint

Pope Francis has cleared the way to sainthood for Mother Teresa by approving a decree recognizing a second miracle attributed to her intercession with God.

18 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures