Britain's next top dog
American Cocker Spaniel Miami poses with its handler Jason Lynn after being awarded best in show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
American Cocker Spaniel Miami runs with its handler Jason Lynn after being awarded best in show. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English Setter. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man eats in front of his Basset Hounds. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman kisses her American Cocker Spaniel. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Standard Poodle jumps up as it is shown. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A British Bulldog looks from its bench. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Sky (L) and Tina Westwood cuddle their Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Elsa. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling dogs sit on their bench. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman sits with an Italian Spinone. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Pointers are judged. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Father Michael Doherty shows his Weimaraner. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman sits with her Basset Hound. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man shows an Irish Wolfhound. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Maltese yawns. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man sits on the cage containing his Pugs. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An Irish Wolfhound looks at a Dachshund. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men arrive with their dogs. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman laughs as she grooms a Toy Poodle. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Standard Poodle is groomed. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man with a tattoo watches the judging of the Staffordshire Bul Terriers. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Chow Chow is groomed. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman sits with an Afghan Hound. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Dachshund is shown. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Next Slideshows
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in...
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after...
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.