Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 8, 2013 | 10:05pm GMT

Britain's next top dog

<p>A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
1 / 28
<p>A Dalmatian rests during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Dalmatian rests during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A Dalmatian rests during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
2 / 28
<p>A woman pushes a dog in a trolley as they arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman pushes a dog in a trolley as they arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A woman pushes a dog in a trolley as they arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
3 / 28
<p>Poodles arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Poodles arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

Poodles arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 28
<p>A man grooms a poodle during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man grooms a poodle during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A man grooms a poodle during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 28
<p>A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
6 / 28
<p>A poodle is groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A poodle is groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A poodle is groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 28
<p>Shih Tzu dogs await judging during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Shih Tzu dogs await judging during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

Shih Tzu dogs await judging during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
8 / 28
<p>A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
9 / 28
<p>An Afghan Hound is judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

An Afghan Hound is judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

An Afghan Hound is judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
10 / 28
<p>Collars are displayed for sale during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Collars are displayed for sale during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

Collars are displayed for sale during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
11 / 28
<p>A man shakes the paw of a Foxhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man shakes the paw of a Foxhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A man shakes the paw of a Foxhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
12 / 28
<p>Maltese dogs are lined up for the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Maltese dogs are lined up for the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

Maltese dogs are lined up for the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
13 / 28
<p>A Norfolk terrier jumps up to its owner as he reads a show guide during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Norfolk terrier jumps up to its owner as he reads a show guide during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A Norfolk terrier jumps up to its owner as he reads a show guide during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
14 / 28
<p>A Dandie Dinmont Terrier awaits judging during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Dandie Dinmont Terrier awaits judging during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A Dandie Dinmont Terrier awaits judging during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
15 / 28
<p>Afghan Hounds wear hoods during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Afghan Hounds wear hoods during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

Afghan Hounds wear hoods during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
16 / 28
<p>A handler stands on a box to get a better view while his Afghan Hound sits on a table during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A handler stands on a box to get a better view while his Afghan Hound sits on a table during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A handler stands on a box to get a better view while his Afghan Hound sits on a table during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
17 / 28
<p>A Foxhound yawns during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Foxhound yawns during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A Foxhound yawns during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
18 / 28
<p>A dog arrives wearing a scarf during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A dog arrives wearing a scarf during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A dog arrives wearing a scarf during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
19 / 28
<p>Irish Wolfhounds are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Irish Wolfhounds are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

Irish Wolfhounds are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
20 / 28
<p>A dog arrives wearing a tiger print coat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A dog arrives wearing a tiger print coat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A dog arrives wearing a tiger print coat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
21 / 28
<p>A girl sits with an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A girl sits with an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A girl sits with an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
22 / 28
<p>A judge inspects a long haired Dachshund during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A judge inspects a long haired Dachshund during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A judge inspects a long haired Dachshund during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
23 / 28
<p>A man wearing a kilt shows an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man wearing a kilt shows an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A man wearing a kilt shows an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
24 / 28
<p>A woman struggles with four Irish Wolfhound dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman struggles with four Irish Wolfhound dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

A woman struggles with four Irish Wolfhound dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
25 / 28
<p>Bailey Bear, a Golden Labradoodle, sits in front of a picture of a cat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Bailey Bear, a Golden Labradoodle, sits in front of a picture of a cat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

Bailey Bear, a Golden Labradoodle, sits in front of a picture of a cat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
26 / 28
<p>Two Saluki dogs lie on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Two Saluki dogs lie on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

Two Saluki dogs lie on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
27 / 28
<p>Dusty, a short haired Dachshund, stands with two Deer Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Dusty, a short haired Dachshund, stands with two Deer Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, March 08, 2013

Dusty, a short haired Dachshund, stands with two Deer Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Colourful Songhai headdresses

Colourful Songhai headdresses

Next Slideshows

Colourful Songhai headdresses

Colourful Songhai headdresses

Malian women showcase traditional Songhai headdresses made of beads, gemstones, fabric and fake hair.

08 Mar 2013
Widow refuge

Widow refuge

Hundreds of India's widows who have been abandoned by their families live in a shelter, which provides education, healthcare and vocational skills.

08 Mar 2013
Last of the Trawlermen

Last of the Trawlermen

Only 200 people in Whitby, England, are now employed in fishing and boats are returning from sea with largely empty nets.

08 Mar 2013
Women of the world

Women of the world

Snapshots of women's lives as they live, work and play.

08 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Netherlands' center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte roundly saw off a challenge by anti-Islam, anti-EU Geert Wilders in an election, early returns showed, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures