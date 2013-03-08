Britain's next top dog
A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Dalmatian rests during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman pushes a dog in a trolley as they arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Poodles arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man grooms a poodle during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A poodle is groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Shih Tzu dogs await judging during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An Afghan Hound is judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Collars are displayed for sale during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man shakes the paw of a Foxhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Maltese dogs are lined up for the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Norfolk terrier jumps up to its owner as he reads a show guide during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Dandie Dinmont Terrier awaits judging during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Afghan Hounds wear hoods during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A handler stands on a box to get a better view while his Afghan Hound sits on a table during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Foxhound yawns during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A dog arrives wearing a scarf during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Irish Wolfhounds are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A dog arrives wearing a tiger print coat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A girl sits with an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A judge inspects a long haired Dachshund during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man wearing a kilt shows an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman struggles with four Irish Wolfhound dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Bailey Bear, a Golden Labradoodle, sits in front of a picture of a cat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Two Saluki dogs lie on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Dusty, a short haired Dachshund, stands with two Deer Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
