Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 5, 2015 | 5:54pm GMT

Britain's next top dog

Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
1 / 18
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
2 / 18
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
3 / 18
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
4 / 18
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
5 / 18
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 18
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
7 / 18
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 18
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 18
Irish Setters rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Irish Setters rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Irish Setters rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 18
A woman shows an American Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman shows an American Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman shows an American Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 18
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 18
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 18
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 18
A Weimaraner looks from under a blanket during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Weimaraner looks from under a blanket during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Weimaraner looks from under a blanket during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
15 / 18
A dog poses for its owner on arrival for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog poses for its owner on arrival for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog poses for its owner on arrival for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 18
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple

A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple
Close
17 / 18
A woman pushes two dogs in a pram during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman pushes two dogs in a pram during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman pushes two dogs in a pram during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Genetically modified animals

Genetically modified animals

Next Slideshows

Genetically modified animals

Genetically modified animals

Fish, mosquitoes, dogs and rabbits that have been genetically modified.

05 Mar 2015
Syria's cave hideouts

Syria's cave hideouts

Rebels and refugees try to find shelter by hiding out in caves.

05 Mar 2015
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Inside the Iraqi offensive to retake the city from Islamic State militants.

05 Mar 2015
Lost at sea

Lost at sea

Several North African migrants perish at sea while trying to cross into Europe.

05 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures