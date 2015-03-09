Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 9, 2015 | 2:25pm GMT

Britain's next top dog

Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
1 / 30
Handler Rebecca Cross shows Knopa the Scottish Terrier to the Best in Show judge during the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Handler Rebecca Cross shows Knopa the Scottish Terrier to the Best in Show judge during the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Handler Rebecca Cross shows Knopa the Scottish Terrier to the Best in Show judge during the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
2 / 30
Dogue de Bordeauxs stand on their benches during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Dogue de Bordeauxs stand on their benches during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Dogue de Bordeauxs stand on their benches during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
3 / 30
A Japanese Shiba Inu sleeps during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Japanese Shiba Inu sleeps during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A Japanese Shiba Inu sleeps during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
4 / 30
A Standard Poodle is groomed during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Standard Poodle is groomed during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A Standard Poodle is groomed during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
5 / 30
A demonstrator is removed from the floor by security during the Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A demonstrator is removed from the floor by security during the Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A demonstrator is removed from the floor by security during the Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 30
A handler with a paw print tattoo on her leg shows a Shih Tzu during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A handler with a paw print tattoo on her leg shows a Shih Tzu during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A handler with a paw print tattoo on her leg shows a Shih Tzu during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
7 / 30
A handler celebrates the first place awarded to his Mastiff during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A handler celebrates the first place awarded to his Mastiff during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A handler celebrates the first place awarded to his Mastiff during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 30
Bearded Collies sit on their grooming tables during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Bearded Collies sit on their grooming tables during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Bearded Collies sit on their grooming tables during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 30
A handler runs a Great Dane during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A handler runs a Great Dane during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A handler runs a Great Dane during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 30
Japanese Spitz look out from their pen during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Japanese Spitz look out from their pen during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Japanese Spitz look out from their pen during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 30
A groom stands with a dog comb in her hair during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A groom stands with a dog comb in her hair during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A groom stands with a dog comb in her hair during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 30
A Great Dane jumps up as it arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Great Dane jumps up as it arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A Great Dane jumps up as it arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 30
Glenda John sports tattoos of Sheltand Sheepdog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Glenda John sports tattoos of Sheltand Sheepdog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Glenda John sports tattoos of Sheltand Sheepdog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 30
A woman grooms an Alaskan Malamute during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman grooms an Alaskan Malamute during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A woman grooms an Alaskan Malamute during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
15 / 30
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 30
A dog looks from inside a trade stand during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog looks from inside a trade stand during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A dog looks from inside a trade stand during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
17 / 30
Philip Larsson, aged 3, pulls toy dogs as he arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Philip Larsson, aged 3, pulls toy dogs as he arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Philip Larsson, aged 3, pulls toy dogs as he arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 30
A Mastiff is shown to the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Mastiff is shown to the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A Mastiff is shown to the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
19 / 30
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
20 / 30
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
21 / 30
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
22 / 30
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
23 / 30
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
24 / 30
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
25 / 30
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
26 / 30
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
27 / 30
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
28 / 30
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
29 / 30
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple

A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Radioactive Fukushima

Radioactive Fukushima

Next Slideshows

Radioactive Fukushima

Radioactive Fukushima

Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive...

09 Mar 2015
Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'

Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'

50 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," roughly 600 peaceful civil rights activists were attacked crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

08 Mar 2015
The road to Selma

The road to Selma

Scenes from the civil rights movement.

07 Mar 2015
The disappearance of MH370

The disappearance of MH370

A look back at Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

07 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures