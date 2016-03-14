Edition:
Britain's next top dog

Handler Marie Burns (unseen) shows Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Handler Marie Burns poses with Devon, the West Highland white terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Handler Marie Burns and Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, winner of Best in Show, are congratulated by Charley Donaldson and Hazel, the Whippet who received Reserve, on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An Ibizan Hound is inspected by a judge during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An Ibizan Hound looks at a baby during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An Irish Setter stands on its bench during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
English Setters rest during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Rumba, a Wire Haired Dachshund stands in a shaft of light during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Dee Milligan-Bott who claimed her dog was poisoned at Crufts 2015, shows an Irish Setter the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Fenix the Hungarian Vizsla arrives the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A man stands with his Dalmatians during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Yorkshire Terriers are shown during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A handler shows a Standard Poodle during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Dogs are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A Chihuahua is held during judging on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Manchester Terriers Betty and Mable arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A man arrives with a cage of Papillons on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A Dogue de Bordeaux arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A man and a boy sleep near their German Spitzs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
