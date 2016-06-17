Edition:
United Kingdom

British MP Jo Cox killed

Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
Women's shoes and a handbag lie on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. British lawmaker Jo Cox, 41, died on Thursday after being shot and stabbed in her constituency in northern England, prompting the suspension of campaigning for next week's EU referendum. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Women's shoes and a handbag lie on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. British lawmaker Jo Cox, 41, died on Thursday after being shot and stabbed in her constituency in northern England, prompting the suspension of campaigning for next week's EU referendum. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Handout .
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in Westminster. Cox, a Cambridge University graduate, spent a decade working in a variety of roles with aid agency Oxfam, including head of policy, head of humanitarian campaigning based in New York and head of its European office in Brussels. She was known for her work on women's issues, and won election for Labour in northern England's Batley and Spen district at the 2015 general election. Yui Mok/Press...more

Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in Westminster. Cox, a Cambridge University graduate, spent a decade working in a variety of roles with aid agency Oxfam, including head of policy, head of humanitarian campaigning based in New York and head of its European office in Brussels. She was known for her work on women's issues, and won election for Labour in northern England's Batley and Spen district at the 2015 general election. Yui Mok/Press Association/Handout via REUTERS
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. West Yorkshire regional police said she had been shot and stabbed. They said a 52-year-old man was arrested by officers nearby and weapons including a firearm recovered. The motive for the attack was not immediately known. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. West Yorkshire regional police said she had been shot and stabbed. They said a 52-year-old man was arrested by officers nearby and weapons including a firearm recovered. The motive for the attack was not immediately known. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
LEEDS, United Kingdom
Labour MP Yvette Cooper (C) hugs a priest at St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. "The whole of the Labour Party and Labour family - and indeed the whole country - will be in shock at the horrific murder of Jo Cox today," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Labour MP Yvette Cooper (C) hugs a priest at St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. "The whole of the Labour Party and Labour family - and indeed the whole country - will be in shock at the horrific murder of Jo Cox today," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
A forensics police officer works behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Prime Minister David Cameron said the killing of Cox, who was married with two children and had worked on U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign, was a tragedy. "We have lost a great star," the Conservative prime minister said in a statement. "She was a great campaigning MP with huge compassion, with a big heart. It is dreadful, dreadful...more

A forensics police officer works behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Prime Minister David Cameron said the killing of Cox, who was married with two children and had worked on U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign, was a tragedy. "We have lost a great star," the Conservative prime minister said in a statement. "She was a great campaigning MP with huge compassion, with a big heart. It is dreadful, dreadful news." REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
People view tributes for Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London. Police said a 77-year-old man was also assaulted in the incident and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People view tributes for Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London. Police said a 77-year-old man was also assaulted in the incident and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
Medical equipment lies on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. One witness said a man had pulled an old or makeshift gun from a bag and had fired twice. "I saw a lady on the floor like on the beach with her arms straight and her knees up and blood all over the face," Hichem Ben-Abdallah told reporters. "She wasn't making any noise, but clearly she was in agony." REUTERS/Craig Brough

Medical equipment lies on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. One witness said a man had pulled an old or makeshift gun from a bag and had fired twice. "I saw a lady on the floor like on the beach with her arms straight and her knees up and blood all over the face," Hichem Ben-Abdallah told reporters. "She wasn't making any noise, but clearly she was in agony." REUTERS/Craig Brough
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
LEEDS, United Kingdom
People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. BBC TV and other media showed a picture of the alleged suspect, a balding white man, being apprehended by police. British media reports citing witnesses said the attacker had shouted out "Britain First", which is the name of a right-wing group that describes itself on its website as "a patriotic political party and street defense...more

People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. BBC TV and other media showed a picture of the alleged suspect, a balding white man, being apprehended by police. British media reports citing witnesses said the attacker had shouted out "Britain First", which is the name of a right-wing group that describes itself on its website as "a patriotic political party and street defense organization". REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
Police forensics officer walks outside the home of a man who was arrested after Labour MP Jo Cox was attacked in her constituency near Leeds. Dee Collins, the Temporary Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, said a full investigation was under way into the motive for the attack. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Police forensics officer walks outside the home of a man who was arrested after Labour MP Jo Cox was attacked in her constituency near Leeds. Dee Collins, the Temporary Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, said a full investigation was under way into the motive for the attack. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Tributes for Jo Cox are displayed on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tributes for Jo Cox are displayed on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
A police officer carries bunches of flowers at the scene of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A police officer carries bunches of flowers at the scene of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
A woman places candles in tribute to Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman places candles in tribute to Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
LEEDS, United Kingdom
A card in tribute to Jo Cox is seen near the scene where she was killed in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A card in tribute to Jo Cox is seen near the scene where she was killed in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
LEEDS, United Kingdom
Mourners embrace during a vigil in memory of Jo Cox at St Peter's Church in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mourners embrace during a vigil in memory of Jo Cox at St Peter's Church in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
Forensics police officers stand next women's shoes and a handbag on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Forensics police officers stand next women's shoes and a handbag on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
Police forensics officers work in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Police forensics officers work in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
Police and forensics investigators stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Police and forensics investigators stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Photographer
Handout .
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is seen in an undated handout image. Press Association/ Handout via REUTERS

Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is seen in an undated handout image. Press Association/ Handout via REUTERS
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
Police stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Police stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Photographer
Handout .
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Jo Cox is seen during a charity event in Westminster June 6, 2016. Yui Mok/PRESS ASSOCIATION via REUTERS

Jo Cox is seen during a charity event in Westminster June 6, 2016. Yui Mok/PRESS ASSOCIATION via REUTERS
