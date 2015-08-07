Edition:
Pictures | Fri Aug 7, 2015 | 3:30pm BST

Broadway debut of Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Director Spike Lee (R) and rapper Busta Rhymes (2nd R) stand in the crowd after watching "Hamilton," on opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Lin-Manuel Miranda (5th R), actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," bows to the audience after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," thanks a member of his creative team after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives with her husband, Matthew Broderick, for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives with designer Marc Jacobs for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actor Peter Dinklage arrives with his wife Erica Schmidt for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actor Samuel L. Jackson arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Singer Jennifer Nettles arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Singer Jon Bon Jovi arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Rapper Busta Rhymes arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Lea DeLaria arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Lucy Liu arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Judith Light arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Sally Field arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Musician Questlove arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Laverne Cox poses for a photograph with designer Marc Jacobs (R) and a guest as she arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Susan Sarandon arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
