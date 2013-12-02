Bronx train derailment
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A child in chains
The family of eleven-year-old He Zili say they have no choice but to restrain him as he has a tendency to attack those around him.
Profile: Silvio Berlusconi
The Italian Senate expelled Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud, in what the center-right leader called a day of mourning...
Turmoil in Central African Republic
With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.