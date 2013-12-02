Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Dec 2, 2013 | 2:35pm GMT

Bronx train derailment

<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, December 02, 2013

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 15
<p>Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, December 02, 2013

Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 15
<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, December 02, 2013

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 15
<p>Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, December 02, 2013

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 15
<p>A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, December 02, 2013

A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 15
<p>Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, December 02, 2013

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 15
<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, December 02, 2013

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 15
<p>Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, December 02, 2013

Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 15
<p>Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, December 02, 2013

Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 15
<p>An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, December 02, 2013

An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 15
<p>Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, December 02, 2013

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 15
<p>Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, December 02, 2013

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 15
<p>New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, December 02, 2013

New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 15
<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, December 02, 2013

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 15
<p>Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, December 02, 2013

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

29 Nov 2013
A child in chains

A child in chains

The family of eleven-year-old He Zili say they have no choice but to restrain him as he has a tendency to attack those around him.

28 Nov 2013
Profile: Silvio Berlusconi

Profile: Silvio Berlusconi

The Italian Senate expelled Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud, in what the center-right leader called a day of mourning...

27 Nov 2013
Turmoil in Central African Republic

Turmoil in Central African Republic

With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a...

27 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures