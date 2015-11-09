Brooklyn's best beards
Adam Falandys from Massachusetts. Hundreds of facial hair enthusiasts attended the 2015 Just For Men National Beard and Moustache Championships in Brooklyn to compete in 18 different categories. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
James Mcmahon from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Overall winner, Scott Metts from Orlando, Florida, poses at the 2015 Just For Men National Beard and Moustache Championships in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Scott Metts from Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Rodger Snow from Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Adam Gazda from Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Keith J. Haubrich from Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Chris Bates from Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Scott Miller from Chicago. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Contestants chat during intermission. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Eric Brooks from Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Nayland Blake from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Daniel Lawlor poses. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Justin Carroll from Middletown, Ohio. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Baraa Barazi from Syria. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
John Morrow from Carlisle, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
M.J. Johnson from Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Contestants groom their beards backstage. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Contestants wave flags to commence the 2015 Just For Men National Beard & Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Ramesh Parekh and family watch contestants. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Contestants show off their beards and moustaches. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
