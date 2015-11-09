Edition:
Brooklyn's best beards

Adam Falandys from Massachusetts. Hundreds of facial hair enthusiasts attended the 2015 Just For Men National Beard and Moustache Championships in Brooklyn to compete in 18 different categories. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
James Mcmahon from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Overall winner, Scott Metts from Orlando, Florida, poses at the 2015 Just For Men National Beard and Moustache Championships in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Scott Metts from Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Rodger Snow from Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Adam Gazda from Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Keith J. Haubrich from Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Chris Bates from Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Scott Miller from Chicago. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Contestants chat during intermission. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Eric Brooks from Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Nayland Blake from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Daniel Lawlor poses. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Justin Carroll from Middletown, Ohio. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Baraa Barazi from Syria. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
John Morrow from Carlisle, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
M.J. Johnson from Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Contestants groom their beards backstage. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Contestants wave flags to commence the 2015 Just For Men National Beard & Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Ramesh Parekh and family watch contestants. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Contestants show off their beards and moustaches. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
