Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 2, 2015 | 8:15pm BST

Budapest train station closed to migrants

Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. Hundreds of migrants protested in front of Budapest's Eastern railway station on Wednesday, shouting "Freedom, freedom" and demanding to be let onto trains bound for Germany but the station remained closed to them. More than 2,000 migrants, including families with children, were waiting in the square at the station in sweltering heat. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. Hundreds of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. Hundreds of migrants protested in front of Budapest's Eastern railway station on Wednesday, shouting "Freedom, freedom" and demanding to be let onto trains bound for Germany but the station remained closed to them. More than 2,000 migrants, including families with children, were waiting in the square at the station in sweltering heat. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
1 / 25
Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
2 / 25
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
3 / 25
Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
4 / 25
Migrants demonstrate outside the main Keleti (Eastern) Railway Terminus in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants demonstrate outside the main Keleti (Eastern) Railway Terminus in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants demonstrate outside the main Keleti (Eastern) Railway Terminus in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
5 / 25
Migrants protest outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants protest outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants protest outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
6 / 25
Refugees raise their documents and railways tickets outside the Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Refugees raise their documents and railways tickets outside the Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Refugees raise their documents and railways tickets outside the Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
7 / 25
Migrants rest at an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants rest at an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants rest at an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
8 / 25
Hungarian police officers block the entrance of the Keleti train station for refugees in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police officers block the entrance of the Keleti train station for refugees in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Hungarian police officers block the entrance of the Keleti train station for refugees in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
9 / 25
Watched by Hungarian police, refugees enter a regional train supposed to carry them to a nearby refugee camp at a railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Watched by Hungarian police, refugees enter a regional train supposed to carry them to a nearby refugee camp at a railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Watched by Hungarian police, refugees enter a regional train supposed to carry them to a nearby refugee camp at a railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
10 / 25
A child holds a self-made placard reading "SOS help me" outside the railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A child holds a self-made placard reading "SOS help me" outside the railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A child holds a self-made placard reading "SOS help me" outside the railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
11 / 25
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
12 / 25
Migrants wave their train tickets and lift up children outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants wave their train tickets and lift up children outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants wave their train tickets and lift up children outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
13 / 25
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
14 / 25
A child cries in frustration as his parents try to honor ticket control rules August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A child cries in frustration as his parents try to honor ticket control rules August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A child cries in frustration as his parents try to honor ticket control rules August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
15 / 25
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
16 / 25
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
17 / 25
Migrants gesture as they stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants gesture as they stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants gesture as they stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
18 / 25
Hungarian police officers watch migrants outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police officers watch migrants outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Hungarian police officers watch migrants outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
19 / 25
Migrants rest in an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants rest in an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants rest in an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
20 / 25
Hungarian police speak to people queuing to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian police speak to people queuing to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Hungarian police speak to people queuing to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
21 / 25
People stand in a queue to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People stand in a queue to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
People stand in a queue to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 25
Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
23 / 25
Migrants stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
24 / 25
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

Next Slideshows

Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

A look at women who serve in America's military, as the first two women soldiers make history by passing the grueling Ranger Course.

02 Sep 2015
Chaos at the border

Chaos at the border

Police attempt to regulate the flow of migrants crossing the Greek border into Macedonia.

02 Sep 2015
Waters of Cuba

Waters of Cuba

Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and bump up...

01 Sep 2015
Nazi train mystery

Nazi train mystery

Poland said it was almost certain it had located a Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels.

01 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures