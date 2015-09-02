Budapest train station closed to migrants

Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. Hundreds of...more

Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. Hundreds of migrants protested in front of Budapest's Eastern railway station on Wednesday, shouting "Freedom, freedom" and demanding to be let onto trains bound for Germany but the station remained closed to them. More than 2,000 migrants, including families with children, were waiting in the square at the station in sweltering heat. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

