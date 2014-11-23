Edition:
Buffalo buried in snow

Phil Mohun does a back flip off of his family home after clearing snow from the roof following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A man looks out from his porch following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Jim Lippert walks past a collapsed structure on his farm following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A snow-covered house is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. WREUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Thomas Wisniewki digs his car out of the snow following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A man shovels snow on top of a partially collapsed structure following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
An aerial view of a section of the New York State Thruway seen shortly after it opened, near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A man shovels snow from the top of a structure following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A "lake-effect" snow storm descends on Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Firemen ride ATV's down a street as they help with relief efforts following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A man rides a scooter down the road following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
An aerial view of a snow-covered neighborhood in the town of Cheektowaga near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A man gestures on top of a car as he digs it out of the snow following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Tom Wilczak shovels snow from the roof of his home following a storm in Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Firefighters from Cheektowaga and Depew carry one of 180 patients during an evacuation from the Garden Gate Health Care Facility, due to potential roof issues from the snowfall, in Cheektowaga near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Storm clouds and snow blow from Lake Erie over the still-closed Route 5 highway in Lackawanna, near Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014.REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A snow-covered house is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Staff Sgt.'s Jeff Lentz and Brian Tenace (R) get snowblowers ready to transport to Buffalo aboard a CH-47 helicopter in Latham, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army National Guard/Handout

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
TJ Zydel works to clear his roof in the town of West Seneca near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
People ride snowmobiles through the streets in Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
The New York State Thruway is seen shortly after it opened near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Children play in a snow pile in Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A grounds crew worker begins to clear snow from the Buffalo Bills' football field at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, November 20, 2014REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kevin Hoffman

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
People on an all terrain vehicle (ATV) talk with a member of the New York National Guard in the town of Cheektowaga near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Mark Wilson pulls a sled full of groceries after a trip to the store in the town of West Seneca near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A man clears his driveway of snow following an autumn snow storm in Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
An abandon car marked by orange cones is buried under snow as a snowplow passes by in Buffalo. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Snow blows across Route 190 in Buffalo. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Lori and Bob Weishaar, shovel snow from around their vehicle following an autumn storm in Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca. REUTERS/Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Heavy Lake Effect snow falls in Orchard Park, New York. REUTERS/Judith Gros

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's entourage makes its way on interstate I-190 to survey an area in West Seneca. REUTERS/Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A car is covered in snow in Orchard Park outside of Buffalo. REUTERS/Judith Gros

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A man blows snow from his sidewalk in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A lake-effect snow storm with freezing temperatures produces a wall of snow travelling over Lake Erie into Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Gary Wiepert

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
