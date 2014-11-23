Buffalo buried in snow
Phil Mohun does a back flip off of his family home after clearing snow from the roof following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A man looks out from his porch following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jim Lippert walks past a collapsed structure on his farm following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A snow-covered house is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. WREUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Thomas Wisniewki digs his car out of the snow following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man shovels snow on top of a partially collapsed structure following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An aerial view of a section of the New York State Thruway seen shortly after it opened, near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A man shovels snow from the top of a structure following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A "lake-effect" snow storm descends on Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Firemen ride ATV's down a street as they help with relief efforts following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man rides a scooter down the road following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An aerial view of a snow-covered neighborhood in the town of Cheektowaga near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A man gestures on top of a car as he digs it out of the snow following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Tom Wilczak shovels snow from the roof of his home following a storm in Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Firefighters from Cheektowaga and Depew carry one of 180 patients during an evacuation from the Garden Gate Health Care Facility, due to potential roof issues from the snowfall, in Cheektowaga near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014....more
Storm clouds and snow blow from Lake Erie over the still-closed Route 5 highway in Lackawanna, near Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014.REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
A snow-covered house is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Staff Sgt.'s Jeff Lentz and Brian Tenace (R) get snowblowers ready to transport to Buffalo aboard a CH-47 helicopter in Latham, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army National Guard/Handout
TJ Zydel works to clear his roof in the town of West Seneca near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
People ride snowmobiles through the streets in Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
The New York State Thruway is seen shortly after it opened near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Children play in a snow pile in Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A grounds crew worker begins to clear snow from the Buffalo Bills' football field at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, November 20, 2014REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kevin Hoffman
People on an all terrain vehicle (ATV) talk with a member of the New York National Guard in the town of Cheektowaga near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Mark Wilson pulls a sled full of groceries after a trip to the store in the town of West Seneca near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A man clears his driveway of snow following an autumn snow storm in Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
An abandon car marked by orange cones is buried under snow as a snowplow passes by in Buffalo. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Snow blows across Route 190 in Buffalo. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Lori and Bob Weishaar, shovel snow from around their vehicle following an autumn storm in Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca. REUTERS/Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News/Pool
Heavy Lake Effect snow falls in Orchard Park, New York. REUTERS/Judith Gros
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's entourage makes its way on interstate I-190 to survey an area in West Seneca. REUTERS/Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News/Pool
A car is covered in snow in Orchard Park outside of Buffalo. REUTERS/Judith Gros
A man blows snow from his sidewalk in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A lake-effect snow storm with freezing temperatures produces a wall of snow travelling over Lake Erie into Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Gary Wiepert
Next Slideshows
Transgender fashion show
Backstage at Turkey's first ever transgender fashion show.
Holes in the earth
Cavernous craters and sinkholes from around the world.
Dubai from above
Aerial views of the storied emirate.
Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014
One of Europe's wealthiest and most titled aristocrats dies aged 88.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.