Tue Aug 5, 2014

Building a windmill

Employees work on a crane above an E-70 wind turbine manufactured by German company Enercon for La Compagnie du Vent during its installation at a wind farm in Meneslies, Picardie region, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A worker installed in the nacelle part controls the assembling of the rotor hub of a wind turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An employee works on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees control the lifting of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Cattle graze in a field near wind turbines in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A worker installed in the nacelle looks at the lifting of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on the nacelle of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A worker installed in the nacelle looks at the assembling of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A crane lifts a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A worker installed in the nacelle controls the assembling of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on a rotor blade of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Crews assemble the rotor hub to the nacelle of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on a rotor blade assembling to the hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An employee works on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on the top of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An employee looks at the lifting of the rotor hub on the tower part of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A views shows a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

