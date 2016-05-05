Building collapse in Kenya
Unrecovered household items are seen trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed last Friday after days of heavy rain in Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rescuers evacuate a woman from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers evacuate a child rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry the dead body of a man from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenya Red Cross rescuers evacuate a woman from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Gregory Olando
A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman reacts as rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer
Kenya Red Cross paramedics attend to a 18-month-old girl rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. Bonny Odhiambo/Kenya Red Cross
A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi, Kenya April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Harman Kariuki FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Kenyan entrepreneurs Samuel Kamau Karanja (R) and his brother Henry Muiruri Karanja (L), suspected owners of a six-storey building that collapsed hide their faces as they sit in the dock at the Chief Magistrates Court in Milimani, Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenya Red Cross workers remove the dead body of a man from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed last Friday after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Harman Kariuki
Ralson Saisi Wasike, father to Dealeryn Saisi Wasike, a baby girl rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, sings in joy inside a Kenya Red Cross van after addressing a news conference in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents look on from their balcony as rescuers attempt to evacuate a woman from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man jumps from a building in the Huruma neighbourhood during the search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man looks at a policeman as he carries his suitcase to leave the Huruma neighbourhood after a six-storey building collapse after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rescue workers carry the dead body of a man from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed last Friday after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Paramedics evacuate a man rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries his belongings on a hand cart as he leaves the Huruma neighbourhood during the search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenyan entrepreneurs Samuel Kamau Karanja (R) and his brother Henry Muiruri Karanja (L), suspected owners of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rains in Huruma neighbourhood stand handcuffed in the dock at the Chief Magistrates Court in Milimani, Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Children walk near rescue operations of residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Harman Kariuki
A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya