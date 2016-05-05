Edition:
Building collapse in Kenya

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016

Unrecovered household items are seen trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed last Friday after days of heavy rain in Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

1 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Rescuers evacuate a woman from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2 / 25
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016

Volunteers evacuate a child rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer

3 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Rescue workers carry the dead body of a man from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

4 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016

Rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

5 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Kenya Red Cross rescuers evacuate a woman from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

6 / 25
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016

A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Gregory Olando

7 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016

A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

8 / 25
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016

A woman reacts as rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer

9 / 25
Photographer
Handout .
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016

Kenya Red Cross paramedics attend to a 18-month-old girl rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. Bonny Odhiambo/Kenya Red Cross

10 / 25
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016

A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer

11 / 25
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016

Rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi, Kenya April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Harman Kariuki

12 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016

Kenyan entrepreneurs Samuel Kamau Karanja (R) and his brother Henry Muiruri Karanja (L), suspected owners of a six-storey building that collapsed hide their faces as they sit in the dock at the Chief Magistrates Court in Milimani, Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

13 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Kenya Red Cross workers remove the dead body of a man from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed last Friday after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

14 / 25
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016

Rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Harman Kariuki

15 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016

Ralson Saisi Wasike, father to Dealeryn Saisi Wasike, a baby girl rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, sings in joy inside a Kenya Red Cross van after addressing a news conference in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

16 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Residents look on from their balcony as rescuers attempt to evacuate a woman from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

17 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016

A man jumps from a building in the Huruma neighbourhood during the search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

18 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016

A man looks at a policeman as he carries his suitcase to leave the Huruma neighbourhood after a six-storey building collapse after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

19 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Rescue workers carry the dead body of a man from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed last Friday after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

20 / 25
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016

Paramedics evacuate a man rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer

21 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016

A man carries his belongings on a hand cart as he leaves the Huruma neighbourhood during the search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

22 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016

Kenyan entrepreneurs Samuel Kamau Karanja (R) and his brother Henry Muiruri Karanja (L), suspected owners of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rains in Huruma neighbourhood stand handcuffed in the dock at the Chief Magistrates Court in Milimani, Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

23 / 25
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016

Children walk near rescue operations of residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Harman Kariuki

24 / 25
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016

A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

25 / 25

