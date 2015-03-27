Building collapse in New York
A car sits amongst the rubble after an explosion destroyed four buildings in New York, March 27, 2015. Two people remained unaccounted for in the wake of an apparent gas explosion that destroyed four New York City apartment buildings and injured 19...more
Flames rise from a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An NYPD officer shouts towards residents while clearing the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider
New York City Fire Department firefighters spray water at the site of a residential apartment building collapse that happened on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Fire Department firefighters and police stand by as firefighters fight a fire at a residential apartment building in New York City, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Fire Department firefighters walk on 2nd Avenue towards the site of where a residential apartment was engulfed in flames in New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman wearing a mask to protect from smoke looks back at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man runs away from the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a residential apartment building fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New York City Police helicopter flies near billowing smoke above the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Residents stand on the sidelines of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Fire Department firefighters work at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People look at the site of a residential apartment building which collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Fire Department firefighters and emergency personnel respond at the site of a residential apartment building which had collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan...more
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A local resident looks up at the site of where a residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
