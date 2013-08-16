Building collapse in Syria
Men help evacuate civilians at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
Men help evacuate civilians at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
People gather as they search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad...more
People gather as they search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad...more
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Men help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Men help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Civilians react as they search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref...more
Civilians react as they search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A man with bloodstains on his face carries a boy after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A man with bloodstains on his face carries a boy after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Men carry a wounded girl rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
Men carry a wounded girl rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A Free Syrian Army fighters reacts as men search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013....more
A Free Syrian Army fighters reacts as men search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Men help civilians carrying children at a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Men help civilians carrying children at a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A man runs while carrying a boy wounded by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A man runs while carrying a boy wounded by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
Men react at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
Men react at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
Men run as they carry a wounded girl in what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Men run as they carry a wounded girl in what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Next Slideshows
South Africa's miner tragedy
One year ago today, 34 striking miners were shot dead by police outside the Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Aftermath in Egypt
Images from Cairo the day after the security crackdown.
Explosion in Beirut
A powerful explosion strikes southern Beirut near a complex used by Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah.
Mourning in Egypt
Family and friends mourn those killed in the crackdown.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.