Building collapse in Syria

<p>Men help evacuate civilians at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

Men help evacuate civilians at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>People gather as they search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

People gather as they search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

People gather as they search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>Men help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Men help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

Men help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>Civilians react as they search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

Civilians react as they search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

Civilians react as they search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>A man with bloodstains on his face carries a boy after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A man with bloodstains on his face carries a boy after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

A man with bloodstains on his face carries a boy after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>Men carry a wounded girl rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

Men carry a wounded girl rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

Men carry a wounded girl rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighters reacts as men search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighters reacts as men search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

A Free Syrian Army fighters reacts as men search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>Men help civilians carrying children at a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

Men help civilians carrying children at a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

Men help civilians carrying children at a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>A man runs while carrying a boy wounded by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

A man runs while carrying a boy wounded by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

A man runs while carrying a boy wounded by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>Men react at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

Men react at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

Men react at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013.

<p>Men run as they carry a wounded girl in what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

Men run as they carry a wounded girl in what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district August 16, 2013.

Men run as they carry a wounded girl in what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district August 16, 2013.

