Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 23, 2013 | 2:30pm BST

Building Venice's gondolas

<p>Lorenzo Della Toffola works on a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive the traditional building methods for the floating city's most recognizable symbol. Each steered by a lone gondolier in a striped shirt and straw hat, the slender luxury vehicles offer a romantic setting for a serene cruise and, not uncommonly, a proposal of marriage. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Lorenzo Della Toffola works on a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive...more

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Lorenzo Della Toffola works on a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive the traditional building methods for the floating city's most recognizable symbol. Each steered by a lone gondolier in a striped shirt and straw hat, the slender luxury vehicles offer a romantic setting for a serene cruise and, not uncommonly, a proposal of marriage. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
1 / 12
<p>A gondolier holds an oar of his gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (</p>

A gondolier holds an oar of his gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A gondolier holds an oar of his gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (

Close
2 / 12
<p>A hammer hangs on the frame of a new gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A hammer hangs on the frame of a new gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A hammer hangs on the frame of a new gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
3 / 12
<p>A worker cleans a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A worker cleans a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A worker cleans a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
4 / 12
<p>A gondolier removes his items from a gondola before it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A gondolier removes his items from a gondola before it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A gondolier removes his items from a gondola before it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
5 / 12
<p>Workers carry a gondola for maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Workers carry a gondola for maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Workers carry a gondola for maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
6 / 12
<p>A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
7 / 12
<p>A worker cleans a gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A worker cleans a gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A worker cleans a gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
8 / 12
<p>A worker prepares a gondola as it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A worker prepares a gondola as it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A worker prepares a gondola as it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
9 / 12
<p>Part of a gondola is seen at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Part of a gondola is seen at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Part of a gondola is seen at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
10 / 12
<p>A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
11 / 12
<p>The hats of Venetian gondoliers hang on a wall outside San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

The hats of Venetian gondoliers hang on a wall outside San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

The hats of Venetian gondoliers hang on a wall outside San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Zero gravity

Zero gravity

Next Slideshows

Zero gravity

Zero gravity

As space film "Gravity" captures the imagination of audiences, here's a look at astronauts in zero gravity.

22 Oct 2013
Fighting Parkinson's

Fighting Parkinson's

Parkinson's patients participate in the Rock Steady Boxing program in Costa Mesa, California.

22 Oct 2013
China's pollution problem

China's pollution problem

Choking smog all but shut down one of northeastern China's largest cities, forcing schools to suspended classes, snarling traffic and closing the airport, in...

22 Oct 2013
Dog wedding

Dog wedding

Two dogs who were injured in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake are married in Chengdu, China.

21 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures