Bulgaria bus bombing
Family and friends mourn during his funeral of Itzik Colangi, 28, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, at a cemetery in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Friends and families of Itzik Colangi, Amir Menashe, Maor Harush, Elior Price and Kochava Shriki, who were killed in an attack in Bulgaria, stand near their coffins during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Family and friends mourn as Itzik Colangi, 28, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, is buried at a cemetery in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of Amir Menashe, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A bus, that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday is seen outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry
Luggage from a bus that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday is seen outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry
A still picture taken from CCTV surveillance camera shows the suspected bomber at Bulgaria's Burgas airport, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry
A still picture taken from CCTV surveillance camera shows the suspected bomber at Bulgaria's Burgas airport, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry
Smoke is seen after a blast at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency/Besove.com
A burnt bus is seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency
An Israeli, wounded during an attack in Bulgaria, arrives to a hospital in Tel Aviv, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli Nurit Harush, wounded during an attack in Bulgaria, is pushed in a stretcher by medics after her arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli survivor is carried on a wheelchair to an ambulance as she leaves a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nikolay Doncev
An Israeli survivor is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance as she leaves a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, , en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The sisters of a woman who was killed during an attack in Bulgaria mourn at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group
Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev (C) walks near the site of an explosion at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nikolay Doncev
Burnt buses are seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency
An Israeli wounded during an attack in Bulgaria cries upon her arrival to a hospital in the southern city of Beersheba, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man and a woman react after an explosion at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group
An Israeli survivor is comforted before leaving a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Security personnel check a passenger's car outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group
A truck carries a bus, that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday, outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
