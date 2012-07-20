Edition:
Bulgaria bus bombing

Friday, July 20, 2012

Family and friends mourn during his funeral of Itzik Colangi, 28, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, at a cemetery in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Friday, July 20, 2012

Friends and families of Itzik Colangi, Amir Menashe, Maor Harush, Elior Price and Kochava Shriki, who were killed in an attack in Bulgaria, stand near their coffins during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, July 20, 2012

Family and friends mourn as Itzik Colangi, 28, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, is buried at a cemetery in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Friday, July 20, 2012

Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of Amir Menashe, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, July 20, 2012

A bus, that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday is seen outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry

Friday, July 20, 2012

Luggage from a bus that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday is seen outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry

Friday, July 20, 2012

A still picture taken from CCTV surveillance camera shows the suspected bomber at Bulgaria's Burgas airport, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry

Friday, July 20, 2012

A still picture taken from CCTV surveillance camera shows the suspected bomber at Bulgaria's Burgas airport, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry

Friday, July 20, 2012

Smoke is seen after a blast at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency/Besove.com

Friday, July 20, 2012

A burnt bus is seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency

Friday, July 20, 2012

An Israeli, wounded during an attack in Bulgaria, arrives to a hospital in Tel Aviv, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, July 20, 2012

Israeli Nurit Harush, wounded during an attack in Bulgaria, is pushed in a stretcher by medics after her arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, July 20, 2012

An Israeli survivor is carried on a wheelchair to an ambulance as she leaves a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, July 20, 2012

Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nikolay Doncev

Friday, July 20, 2012

An Israeli survivor is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance as she leaves a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, , en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, July 20, 2012

The sisters of a woman who was killed during an attack in Bulgaria mourn at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, July 20, 2012

Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group

Friday, July 20, 2012

Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev (C) walks near the site of an explosion at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nikolay Doncev

Friday, July 20, 2012

Burnt buses are seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency

Friday, July 20, 2012

An Israeli wounded during an attack in Bulgaria cries upon her arrival to a hospital in the southern city of Beersheba, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, July 20, 2012

A man and a woman react after an explosion at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, July 20, 2012

Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group

Friday, July 20, 2012

An Israeli survivor is comforted before leaving a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, July 20, 2012

Security personnel check a passenger's car outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group

Friday, July 20, 2012

A truck carries a bus, that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday, outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

