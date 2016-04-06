Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 6, 2016 | 3:06am BST

Bullfight in Seville

Spanish matador Pepe Moral performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Spanish banderillero Antonio Jimenez "Lili" is gored by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Spanish matador Javier Jimenez (C) stretches before a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Spanish matador Morante de la Puebla performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Spanish matador Borja Jimenez drives his sword into a bull to kill it during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Spanish matador Miguel Angel Delgado (3rd L) and his assistants wait before a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Spanish picadores wait the start of a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Spanish matador Esau Fernandez performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Spanish matador Alejandro Talavante performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Spanish matador Borja Jimenez stands between the horns of a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Spanish matador Javier Jimenez performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Spanish matador Pepe Moral (R) reacts after killing a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Spanish matador Pepe Moral (L) celebrates after winning a trophy, an ear of the bull, during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Spanish matador Javier Jimenez performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Spanish matador Borja Jimenez adjusts his montera before a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Spanish banderillero Antonio Jimenez "Lili" lies on the arena after being gored by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Spanish banderillero Antonio Jimenez "Lili" is carried by assistants after being gored by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Spanish matador Alejandro Talavante takes a bouquet of flowers during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Spanish matador Alejandro Talavante stretches during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Spanish matador Esau Fernandez eludes a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Spanish matador Alejandro Talavante reacts after killing a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Pictures