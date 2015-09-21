Edition:
Mon Sep 21, 2015

Burberry at LFW

British model Cara Delevingne takes a selfie as she arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Model Kate Moss arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour turns around during an interview as she arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Singer Alison Moyet performs with an orchestra at the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

U.S. singer St. Vincent arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British model Kate Moss arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Model Jourdan Dunn arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

British model Cara Delevingne (R) passes singer St. Vincent as she arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Sienna Miller arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Naomie Harris arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Suki Waterhouse (R) hugs an acquaintance as she arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

British singer Paloma Faith arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Guests arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

