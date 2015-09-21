Burberry at LFW
British model Cara Delevingne takes a selfie as she arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Model Kate Moss arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour turns around during an interview as she arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer Alison Moyet performs with an orchestra at the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. singer St. Vincent arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British model Kate Moss arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Model Jourdan Dunn arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British model Cara Delevingne (R) passes singer St. Vincent as she arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Sienna Miller arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Naomie Harris arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Suki Waterhouse (R) hugs an acquaintance as she arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British singer Paloma Faith arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Guests arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
LFW: Day 3
Daily highlights from London Fashion Week.
World's highest-paid models
The top-earning supermodels this past year.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Best of NYFW
Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.