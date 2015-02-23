Burberry Prorsum at London Fashion Week
Model Kate Moss and photographer Mario Testino arrive for the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British model Naomi Campbell arrives with an entourage for the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
(L-R) Jourdan Dunn, Kate Moss, photographer Mario Testino and Naomi Campbell watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British singer and songwriter Clare Maguire performs as a model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Cara Delavigne arrives for the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer Sam Smith arrives for the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives for the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Ronan Keating and his girlfriend Storm Uechtritz arrive for the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Burberry Chief Executive Christopher Bailey applauds singer and songwriter Clare Maguire following the presentation of his Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Cara Delevingne arrives to watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
(R-L) Model Naomi Campbell, photographer Mario Testino, model Kate Moss, model Jourdan Dunn, model Cara Delevingne, singer Sam Smith, actor Maggie Gyllenhaal, actress Clemence Poesy, and singer Paloma Faith watch the presentation of the Burberry...more
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer and songwriter Clare Maguire performs during the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Lily Donaldson (L) and singer Paloma Faith (2nd L) watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
